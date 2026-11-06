Donald Trump Declares Gold-Covered Oval Office a National Monument

Donald Trump signed an executive order protecting his gold-decorated Oval Office from changes, while a federal judge halted work on his planned 250ft Arc de Trump in Washington DC.

President Donald Trump has declared his gold-covered Oval Office a national monument, using an executive order to stop future presidents from redecorating or demolishing the room. The order was signed from behind the Resolute Desk in the White House, and it came as Trump faced public ridicule over his renovations. The move also arrived while a federal judge blocked another of his major building projects in Washington DC.

The Oval Office overhaul has included gold accents, cherubs, statues and gold-framed presidential portraits lining the walls. Former President Barack Obama mocked the redesign, saying the room looked like Saddam Hussein had opened a Cheesecake Factory. The executive order was Trump's first action since the Republican Party suffered a heavy defeat in the midterm elections.

Also read Trump Proclaims Oval Office a National Monument

Trump Order Protects Gold Oval Office Decor

Trump's executive order formally designates the Oval Office as a national monument so that it cannot be touched or destroyed. He said the room would not be allowed to be ripped down by stupid people in order to build something in a slightly different shape. He also said anyone who tried to knock down walls should call him wherever he was, so he could return to the White House and stop it.

Trump has become increasingly defensive about the changes since his rivals made fun of the décor during the run-up to the midterm elections. He told reporters that he paid for the work himself and had fixed the room, which he said was now more beautiful and in better shape. The President has spent months installing golden trinkets and designs throughout the room.

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Obama and Trump Trade Sharp Criticism

Trump responded directly to Barack Obama, describing the former president as someone who does not understand cleanliness or broken, cracked stone and sidewalk. He also criticised Obama for not understanding that asphalt leading to a main entrance was not the right approach. Before and after photographs circulated widely, including images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Joe Biden in the old Oval Office in September 2024 and meeting Trump in August 2025.

The renovation debate has become a broader political dispute, with supporters defending the cost and craftsmanship and critics treating the gold decor as an excess. Trump used the criticism to argue that the room had been improved rather than damaged. The White House has not presented the executive order as a response to any specific threat beyond Trump's stated wish to protect his work.

Federal Judge Halts Arc de Trump Construction

Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama-appointed district judge, issued a 14-day temporary restraining order that bars any construction-related work from starting on the Arc de Trump. The ruling halted a 250ft triumphal arch in Washington DC just hours after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project by a vote of 8-4. Officials in the Trump administration had said work could have started that week.

The National Capital Planning Commission reached its decision after nine hours of heated debate. Trump appointees on the board argued that the arch would be a fitting tribute and would help mark the country's 250th anniversary. The structure could reportedly cost about $100million (£74.7million) and is part of the President's plans to improve the capital.

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Democrats and veterans have strongly opposed the project, arguing that it would block the view of Arlington National Cemetery, where thousands of US military personnel are buried. California Democratic Representative Jared Huffman called the development a monstrosity and said the Great Gatsby party was over. The White House responded by criticising the federal court and branding it an activist district court, saying it was confident Trump would be fully vindicated as the litigation proceeds.

The renderings released earlier this year showed the arch towering over the Potomac River, on the opposite side from the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. The design featured a golden, winged Lady Liberty statue on top, flanked by two gold eagles, with the phrases One Nation Under God and Liberty and Justice for All inscribed in gold on either side. The monument was also planned to include a complex for storing military equipment and a potential base for snipers and drone teams during major events in DC.