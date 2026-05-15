Donald Trump Cruelly Criticizes British PM Keir Starmer Over Energy and Immigration Policies

US President Donald Trump criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his energy and immigration policies, arguing that the PM's North Sea drilling ban has fueled calls for him to resign.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said it would be 'tough' for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to survive politically unless he deals with immigration and energy policy .

Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way back from Beijing, he targeted Starmer's energy and migration strategies, arguing that the Prime Minister's North Sea drilling ban has fueled calls for him to resign. Asked if Starmer could weather the storm, the US leader said: 'It's a tough thing, unless he can straighten out immigration – where he's weak – and if he doesn't start drilling and stop with the windmills all over the place... he's got to open up the North Sea.

' Trump has repeatedly hit out at the UK since the beginning of the war in Iran for the Prime Minister's refusal to get involved. Starmer initially banned the US from using the Diego Garcia military base for strikes against Tehran, but later reversed his decision. Trump has also continuously called for the UK to expand drilling in the North Sea taking to his Truth Social platform to demand Starmer 'drill, baby, drill'.

And earlier this week, he said the Prime Minister was 'windmilling the country to death' and when asked whether he should quit or fight on said: 'That's up to him, but I told him from day one, you're getting killed on energy.

' Trump's comments come as the Prime Minister is currently facing a major revolt and a battle for political survival as nearly one hundred MPs have demanded his resignation and Wes Streeting resigned as Health Secretary





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Donald Trump Keir Starmer North Sea Drilling Ban UK Prime Minister Energy Policy Immigration Policy Windmilling Press Conference Diego Garcia Military Base Tehran Iran War China-US Discussions On The Iran War Fantastic Trade Deals China-US Discussions On Iranian Migration China-US Negotiations On Iranian Energy Policy

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