Donald Trump Creates AI Video of Himself Assaulting Stephen Colbert Before Colberts Final Show

President Donald Trump has shared an artificial intelligence-generated video of himself assaulting late-night host Stephen Colbert. The video shows Trump throwing Colbert into a dumpster, captioned 'Bye-bye.'

President Donald Trump has created an artificial intelligence-generated video that shows him assaulting Stephen Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster to celebrate the comedian's final show.

The president shared the 22-second video on his official White House account, which was captioned 'Bye-bye.

', a tribute to their long-standing feud. Earlier, Trump had posted on Truth Social that Colbert had 'no talent, no ratings, no life.

' Colbert announced that his late-night show would be ending after 44 years, which Trump claimed was 'purely a financial decision. ' CBS and Paramount filed a $16 million lawsuit with Trump over the settlement, but Colbert didn't mention it during his show.

Meanwhile, Colbert discussed lesser-known news stories and shared headlines about music copyrights and lawsuits regarding the use of a Peanuts animated song. The comedian took a few jabs at his former bosses CBS and Paramount and even joked about the $16 million lawsuit. The audio during his show began to play the tune of YMCA from the Churchills and Trump completed the joke by doing a shimmy to the tune





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert AI Video Late-Night Show Dumpster Feud White House Account Truth Social Peanuts Animated Song Music Copyrights CBS Paramount

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Celebrates Stephen Colbert's Last 'Late Show' Show On CBSAbout an hour after Colbert's sign off, Trump posted on social media, 'Thank goodness he's finally gone.'

Read more »

Stephen Colbert Gushes Over Wife Evelyn McGee Colbert, 32 Years into Their MarriageStephen Colbert, known for his hilarious satire as the host of The Late Show, has opened up about his relationship with long-time wife Evelyn McGee Colbert. The late-night personality shares 32 years of marriage with her and has admitted to being 'wildly attracted' to actress Michelle Williams in 2019.

Read more »

President Trump and Stephen Colbert in a Truce After Colbert's Show CancellationPresident Donald Trump responded to the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show with an AI-generated video of himself throwing Colbert in a dumpster before closing it on-stage. He stated that Colbert's firing from CBS was the beginning of the self-imposed end of late-night television hosts 'of even less talent'.

Read more »

President Trump Posts AI Video of Attacking Stephen ColbertPresident Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence-generated video of him assaulting Stephen Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster to celebrate the comedian's final show.

Read more »