Donald Trump calls Barack Obama 'highly overrated' and claims he'd win a third-term matchup

President Donald Trump told Stephen A. Smith he'd 'easily' beat former President Barack Obama in a hypothetical third-term election, calling him 'overrated.'

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"with the president recorded at the White House in which the two discussed several issues after the Republican Party's losses in the midterm elections. During the interview, however, Smith floated a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Obama if they could both run for a third term. "I got many more votes than he got, and I got many more votes in the states," Trump said.

"And I have most of the state records of the big states. If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record. Florida, I have the all-time record.

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"OBAMA COMPARES TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE RENOVATIONS TO 'SADDAM HUSSEIN OPENING A CHEESECAKE FACTORY' AT OHIO RALLYWhen asked to elaborate, Trump explained that it was his opinion that Obama wasn't a"good president" and more of a"divider. " By comparison, Trump claimed that he, as president,"brings people together" through mutual success.

Obama remains a popular figure in the Democratic Party and campaigned for candidates in the midterms who went on to win their U.S. Senate races, including Ohio's Sherrod Brown"I would keep your life the way it is. You know what? You'll find it very nasty if you do," Trump remarked. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.