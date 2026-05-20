Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu Clash Over Striking Iran Amid Failed Plot to Topple Regime

Trump and Netanyahu clashed over striking Iran after a failed plot to topple Tehran's regime was exposed. The Israeli leader urged resumption of military strikes while Trump advocated for further negotiations to avoid war.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu clashed over striking Iran in a 'dramatic' overnight phone call, hours after a failed plot to topple Tehran's regime in the war's opening days was exposed.

The Israeli outlet notes that Netanyahu increasingly doubts that further negotiations with Tehran will produce a peace deal and wants to resume military strikes. Trump, meanwhile, wants to push harder for an agreement in which Iran abandons its nuclear weapons program before any return to war.

The discussion came hours after the New York Times revealed that Israel, with Trump's approval, went into the war with an 'audacious' plan to install hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as Iran's new leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes. The plot collapsed on day one when Ahmadinejad was wounded by an Israeli strike on his Tehran home meant to free him from house arrest, and he hasn't been seen since.

Ahmadinejad, who had fallen out with the Ayatollah, was known during his 2005 to 2013 presidency for calling to 'wipe Israel off the map.

' He also backed Tehran's nuclear program, and violently crushed civilian dissent. The US viewed him as a potential parallel to Delcy Rodriguez, who took power in Venezuela after US forces seized Nicolas Maduro and has since worked closely with the Trump administration. Israeli strikes on the war's first day killed Ayatollah Khamenei at his Tehran compound and wiped out a meeting of senior Iranian officials.

Some of the officials killed in the Israeli strike had been identified by the White House as more willing to negotiate with the US than the current hardline regime. It remains unclear how exactly Israel and the US planned to install Ahmadinejad to power after freeing him from house arrest, as well as the circumstances involving the airstrike on his property.

Trump and his cabinet have long claimed that the objective of the war against Iran was narrowly focused on eliminating Tehran's nuclear capabilities, seizing its uranium enrichment stockpile, and dismantling the regime's ballistic missiles. But the revelation of the US-Israeli plan to install Ahmadinejad undercuts that line and suggests they had also hoped to put more pliable leadership in Tehran, an effort that has since failed





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Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Strike Failed Plot Iran Deal Ahmadinejad Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Israel Nuclear Program War Delcy Rodriguez US White House Iran Deal Israel-US-Iran Negotiations

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