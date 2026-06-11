Donald Trump attends NBA finals game, becomes first sitting U.S. president to do so

The president, a big Knicks fan, attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. The viewership numbers for the game were impressive, making it the most-watched Game 3 of any NBA Finals series since 1998.

Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA finals game when he entered his suite at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs .

The president had said over a week before his appearance that he was planning to attend one of the Finals games at the invitation of Knicks Owner James Dolan, and he made good on that promise. According to viewership numbers shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Trump-attended Game 3 matchup earned a whopping 26.3 million viewers at its peak and an average of 23.8 million, making it the most-watched Game 3 of any NBA Finals series since 1998.

The president did not get to see his team win that night, but New York still holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and gets another crack at the visiting Spurs Wednesday night, with a chance to go up 3-1 before heading back to San Antonio. Trump won’t be in attendance for Game 4. But wherever he is, he’ll be watching and rooting for his Knicks to win their first championship since 1973





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NBA Finals Game 3 Donald Trump Knicks San Antonio Spurs Madison Square Garden Viewership Numbers Most-Watched Game 3 NBA Finals Series 1998 Michael Jordan Lebron James President Trump Knicks Fan Game 4 Chance To Go Up 3-1

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