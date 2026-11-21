Donald Trump replaces Sean Cairncross with Kirsten Davies as National Cyber Director following major tech outages. Davies formerly led cybersecurity at Estée Lauder and now leads the Pentagon's digital strategy.

President Donald Trump has officially appointed Kirsten Davies as the new National Cyber Director, replacing Sean Cairncross in the White House's top cybersecurity position. The leadership change was announced on Thursday, signaling a significant shift in how the United States government manages its digital infrastructure following a period of severe technological disruptions.

Davies Brings Corporate Cyber Experience

Kirsten Davies joins the federal government with extensive experience from both the corporate sector and the Department of Defense. Prior to her appointment as the Pentagon's chief information officer in December of last year, she served as the chief information security officer at the cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Companies. During her tenure at Estée Lauder from December 2018 through August 2021, Davies managed critical security protocols for a global enterprise.

Also read White House taps Kirsten Davies as cyber chief after outages rattle Americans

Beyond her work at Estée Lauder, Davies held cybersecurity roles at major multinational firms including Siemens, Hewlett-Packard, Barclays Africa, and Unilever. Her professional background includes founding the Institute for Cyber, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the safety, security, and digital integrity of experiences citizens have while using technology, AI, and digital data.

Triggered by Major National Tech Outages

The decision to replace Sean Cairncross comes in the wake of a wave of disruptive technological failures that occurred over the past ten days. These incidents affected critical sectors including Microsoft, nationwide air traffic control systems, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, and Apple services. The widespread nature of these outages interrupted the daily lives of millions of Americans and sparked accusations across the political spectrum regarding the administration's transparency.

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During a news conference on Friday, President Donald Trump addressed the leadership change and the recent disruptions. When asked why Sean Cairncross had exited his role, the president stated, 'Because I didn't think that person was good enough.' Trump also characterized the air traffic control system as obsolete and in need of a rebuild, while emphasizing that the various disruptions were separate events requiring immediate attention.

Political Reaction and Senate Confirmation

Stephen Miller, the White House chief of staff, is credited with effectively ousting Sean Cairncross and bringing in Davies as one of his first major moves after taking office. This transition has drawn reactions from key figures within the Trump administration. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised Davies as a dedicated patriot and professional, expressing confidence that she will advance the America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also responded to the appointment, stating that he looks forward to working with Davies to strengthen America's cybersecurity. Davies thanked President Trump and Stephen Miller for their faith and steady confidence in her, noting on X that the opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come. She emphasized the need to modernize foundations and build cyber talent for the future.

Next Steps for National Cybersecurity Policy

The Office of the National Cyber Director is responsible for coordinating and implementing cyber policy and security across the federal government. While Davies has assumed the role, she still requires Senate confirmation to serve in the position permanently. Her previous confirmation as the Pentagon's chief information officer occurred in December 2025 after the Senate voted 53-43 to approve her nomination.

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During her earlier confirmation process, Davies highlighted the challenges facing the Department of Defense, describing it as being weighed down with legacy systems and un-optimized data. She warned that cyber-attacks are pervasive and that America's adversaries are motivated and capable of inflicting massive impact. Since taking her post, Davies has found an ally in Kelly Loeffler, the chief of the Small Business Administration and a former Georgia senator, as they work to embed the building blocks of AI into national defense strategies.