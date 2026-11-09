Donald Trump Admits Immigration Policies Hurt Midterms Despite Border Success

President Donald Trump tells CBS 60 Minutes that his strict deportation strategies negatively impacted the midterm elections, even as he claims success in reducing border crossings.

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Sunday that his aggressive immigration enforcement strategies likely damaged his political standing during the recent midterm elections. In a candid interview with CBS' 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night, the President admitted that his mass deportation initiative was implemented too harshly. He stated that while he secured high marks for securing the southern border, the operational reality of removing non-violent workers created a political backlash.

Trump Reflects on Border Security and Electoral Impact

The President told host Ross Douthat that he believed he earned an "A+" grade for his performance on the southern border since returning to the White House. He emphasized that illegal crossings have seen a dramatic decline under his administration, attributing this success to strict enforcement measures. However, he conceded that the broader deportation efforts had a tangible negative effect on his electoral prospects in the midterms. This admission highlights a tension between his campaign promises of severe border control and the practical consequences of those policies on voter sentiment.

Also read Democrats Plan Immigration Oversight and Reform After Midterm Wins as Trump Promotes Miller

Debate Over Legal Status for Non-Criminal Immigrants

Trump articulated a nuanced view regarding the millions of individuals currently in the United States without legal status. He distinguished between individuals with criminal records and those who were contributing to the economy through steady employment. The President noted that a significant portion of the population believes individuals who work in sectors like landscaping or hospitality and pay taxes should be permitted to remain. He argued that removing these individuals, who committed minor violations by entering illegally, was an excessive measure that alienated voters.

During the discussion, Douthat asked if the President believed his deportation policy had gone too far. Trump responded affirmatively, stating that many people considered the approach too tough. He explained that while some supporters applauded the strictness, a larger demographic felt the measures were excessive. This feedback loop, according to the President, ultimately contributed to his party's performance in the recent elections. He identified a distinct group on the far right that advocated for the deportation of all undocumented immigrants, a stance he suggested he needed to balance against broader public opinion.

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Contrast with Previous Administration Border Practices

The President drew a sharp contrast between current enforcement actions and the policies enacted during the previous administration under President Joe Biden. He cited statistics claiming that 25 million people entered through the southern border over a four-year period. Trump alleged that many of these individuals were released from prisons, mental institutions, or drug trafficking operations. He argued that the prior administration frequently allowed asylum seekers to enter the interior of the United States while their cases were pending, a practice that his administration has now halted.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data indicates that over the past 17 months, there have been no releases into the interior of the United States of individuals who crossed the border illegally. This marks a significant shift from the previous norm where many asylum seekers were allowed to stay while awaiting court dates. The President used this data to justify the current crackdown, framing it as a necessary correction to a system he described as broken. He emphasized that the removal of individuals with criminal convictions was essential for national security and public safety.

Public Reaction and Future Policy Considerations

The administration's immigration strategies have sparked widespread resistance across various American communities. Protests have erupted in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis, where federal enforcement operations have disrupted local life. In some instances, these demonstrations have escalated into violent clashes between protesters and federal agents, resulting in fatal outcomes. The Department of Homeland Security has faced scrutiny as Newsweek attempted to obtain further comment on the President's remarks on Sunday evening.

Looking ahead, the President suggested that creating a different pathway to legal status for certain immigrant groups is a viable policy option. He indicated that a deal could potentially be reached with Democrats to address the status of workers who contribute to the economy. This statement signals a potential evolution in his administration's stance, moving from absolute deportation to a more structured approach for non-criminal residents. The coming weeks will likely see increased legislative debate as lawmakers attempt to reconcile border security demands with humanitarian concerns.