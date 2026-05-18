Donald Trump Aborts Iran Attack After Middle Eastern Leaders Intervene

President Donald Trump has revealed that he aborted a 'full scale' attack on Iran at the eleventh hour, standing down US forces only after Middle Eastern leaders personally intervened to plead for one last shot at a nuclear deal. The President's decision to stand down the US military was based on his respect for the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who personally intervened to prevent the attack. The President repeated his previous claims that 'serious negotiations' with Tehran over a permanent peace deal are now underway.

Donald Trump has revealed he aborted a 'full scale' attack on Iran at the eleventh hour, standing down US forces only after Middle Eastern leaders personally intervened to plead for one last shot at a nuclear deal .

Trump announced on Truth Social that he will 'not follow through' with the strike scheduled for Tuesday. The President repeated his previous claims that 'serious negotiations' with Tehran over a permanent peace deal are now underway. The President's decision to stand down the US military was based on his respect for the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who personally intervened to prevent the attack.

The President instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the US military to call off the strike, but to remain ready for a 'full, large scale assault' on Iran if no deal is reached. This is a developing story..





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Donald Trump Iran Middle Eastern Leaders Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nuclear Deal Peace Deal Military Attack Truth Social Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth US Military

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