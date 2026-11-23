Criminal Donald McAvoy receives consecutive four-month jail term for threatening guards with death warrants at Glenochil Prison, extending his incarceration until 2033.

Donald McAvoy, the criminal half-brother of acclaimed Hollywood actor James McAvoy, has been sentenced to four additional months in prison for issuing violent threats against correctional officers. The incident occurred at Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire, where Donald McAvoy, aged 37, launched a verbal tirade during a routine health check. Sheriff Neil Bowie handed down the consecutive sentence at Alloa Sheriff Court, ensuring it adds to the extensive term McAvoy has already accumulated since his initial incarceration.

Details of the Glenochil Prison Incident

The confrontation took place on May 24, 2025, while Donald McAvoy was being examined by a nurse at Glenochil Prison. He was informed that he would be subjected to a full-body search, a standard procedure that triggered an aggressive response from the inmate. According to prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson, McAvoy appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance at the time, leading staff to decide that he should be moved to a sterile cell. As officers attempted to restrain him on the floor, he shouted for them to leave and declared that he had signed their death warrants. He explicitly warned that he would arrange for someone in the hall to kill them if he regained access to them.

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Legal Proceedings and Court Statements

Donald McAvoy appeared before Sheriff Neil Bowie via video link from his cell at Glenochil Prison to face the charges. He pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner, swearing, and uttering threats of violence during the incident. His defense solicitor, Paul Smith, provided no explanation for the outburst, noting that McAvoy has engaged with officers on a daily basis since the event without any subsequent issues. Sheriff Bowie acknowledged the severity of the offense, stating that while offending against prison officers is unusual for McAvoy, offending while in prison is not.

Extensive Criminal History and Previous Convictions

This latest sentence adds to a long and troubling criminal record for Donald McAvoy, who has been in custody since May 2020. Originally jailed for four years and ten months, he has since accumulated ten additional convictions while behind bars. These include six counts for possessing mobile phones in prison, two for assault, one for possessing a weapon, and one for receiving stolen goods. He has previously served two periods of detention and twelve separate prison sentences prior to his current extended term. The cumulative effect of these sentences is expected to keep him incarcerated until the year 2033.

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Violent Past Involving Victims in Glasgow

Donald McAvoy's history includes severe violent crimes committed in Glasgow. In 2021, he and an accomplice ambushed Mieczyslaw Bawor, a 57-year-old grandfather, following a collision involving Mr. Bawor's work van in Barlanark. During the attack, the victim was repeatedly stabbed and struck with a baton. Mr. Bawor managed to photograph McAvoy before the attacker fled. McAvoy, who resides in Drumchapel, Glasgow, was also sentenced to five years and four months in 2020 for slashing another inmate at Saughton Prison in Edinburgh during visiting time. That incident resulted in his return to Glenochil Prison.

Family Connections and Future Outlook

Donald McAvoy shares the same father, James Snr, with the famous X-Men actor James McAvoy, though the two men were raised separately and are believed to have never met. Donald McAvoy is a father of one and has expressed a desire to lead a pro-social lifestyle for the sake of his daughter. In 2023, his solicitor Ian Sievwright mentioned that McAvoy inherited a sizeable amount of money from his father's estate, which may provide financial resources to avoid criminality upon his eventual release. Despite these assurances, the court remains focused on the consecutive nature of his latest sentence, extending his time behind bars.