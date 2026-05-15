Donal MacIntyre's Extreme Journey for a New Body

A former undercover TV reporter and Dancing On Ice contestant embarks on a 21-day fast to lose weight, spurred on by seeing himself as others saw him - a 58-year-old medically obese man.

There comes a time in life when you look in the mirror and simply don't recognise the person staring back. In my mind, I'm still the fit and confident undercover TV reporter who posed bare-chested on the cover of the Radio Times in 1999 and ten years later pulled on my skates to become the sequin-clad runner-up in ITV's Dancing On Ice.

But those days feel long over and last month, shortly after Christmas, I finally saw myself as others saw me: a 58-year-old man who, despite being only 5ft 9in tall, weighed 17.5 stone and had a BMI of 36, making me medically obese. Like many of us, I had made various unsuccessful attempts to lose weight over the years – cutting calories, reducing portion sizes, following the craze for low-carb 'keto diets' and so on





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fasting Weight Loss Curative Fasting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jason Kelce Admits People ‘Hate’ Him the Skinnier He Gets Amid Weight Loss JourneyJason Kelce has dropped some major weight since retiring from the NFL, but not all of his fans are pleased about his progress

Read more »

Navigating the Emotional Journey of Seeking a Second OpinionThis article offers practical guidance for patients seeking a second opinion, addressing the emotional challenges of seeking care beyond their initial provider and providing tips for navigating the logistics of obtaining a second expert. It also highlights the importance of remaining open-minded and trusting in the decision-making process, emphasizing that patients ultimately have the power to make decisions about their own healthcare. This article is designed to empower patients with the necessary tools to engage in informed decision-making while balancing the emotional and practical aspects of receiving medical care.

Read more »

Donal MacIntyre's Extreme Journey for a New BodyA former undercover TV reporter and Dancing On Ice contestant embarks on a 21-day fast to lose weight, spurred on by seeing himself as others saw him - a 58-year-old medically obese man.

Read more »