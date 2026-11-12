Don Webb Dies Trying to Rescue Wife in Woodinville House Fire

Don Webb died in a Woodinville house fire after re-entering the blaze to save his wife Angie. This tragedy destroyed their home and left Angie grieving the loss of her husband of many years.

A devastating house fire in Woodinville claimed the life of Don Webb, who perished while attempting to rescue his wife, Angie Webb. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, destroying the couple's home and all their shared belongings.

The Tragic Sequence of Events

Don Webb had already escaped the burning structure but realized Angie was still inside. Unaware that she had already exited safely through a window, he rushed back into the inferno to save her. He was unable to exit the building, resulting in his death.

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Grief and Financial Ruin

Angie Webb survived but faced total loss of her possessions. Her mother, Bonnie Webb, confirmed that Angie lost her purse, car keys, identification, and all personal items. She was left with only the clothes she was wearing when the fire started.

Emotional Toll on Surviving Spouse

Bonnie Webb described Don as Angie's cornerstone and the love of her life. She noted that he was the first person to truly love her back. The sudden loss threatens to send Angie into a severe depression, compounding the trauma of the event.

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Community Support and Recovery

Angie Webb is now attempting to rebuild her life after this catastrophic event. The family is navigating the immediate aftermath of losing their home and the man who defined her emotional stability. Community resources may assist in her recovery process.

Investigation and Official Response

Fire investigators are examining the cause of the blaze in the three-story structure. Authorities are working to determine the origin of the fire while the family begins the long process of healing from this profound personal tragedy.