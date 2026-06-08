Don Trump Jr. & His New Wife's Baby Plans Revealed Less Than a Month After Their Wedding—'Growing Their Family Together'

They exchanged vows in late May 2026.

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This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleDon Trump Jr. & His New Wife’s Baby Plans Revealed Less Than a Month After Their Wedding—’Growing Their Family Together’ Taylor Swift Wedding Leak Officially Leaves Out Blake Lively After Report Her ‘Hopeful’ Ex-Friend Had a ‘Dress Picked Out’ Just in CaseWilliam & Kate Reportedly ‘Kept Their Distance’ From Beatrice & Eugenie at Royal Wedding Amid Claims William Wants Their ‘Heads on a Chopping Block’got married over Memorial Day Weekend 2026, and now, they’re reportedly planning to have children together and grow their family. However, they’re not in any rush.

“They’re still enjoying the honeymoon phase of the marriage and aren’t sure exactly when that time will come,” a source toldin a June 5 report. “But they definitely plan on having kids at some point and growing their family together. ” For now, the newlyweds seem perfectly content spending time together and with Don Jr.’s kids from his marriage to Vanessa Trump.

Vanessa Trump Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Her Kids with Don Jr. ‘Have a New Stepmom’—‘Toughest Time of Her Life’ Don Jr.’s New Wife’s ‘Life Goal’ Is Reportedly Being First Lady as Sources Cast Doubt on if Trump Would ‘Back’ His Son’s Presidential Campaignexplained to the outlet.

“Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together. ” They noted that Kai has spent the most time with Bettina, whereas the other children—Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe—are still getting to know their stepmom.

In addition to potentially expanding their family, Don Jr. and Bettina are reportedly setting their sights on becoming a political power couple. Reports suggest that Don Jr. is considering a future presidential run, and Bettina fully supports this goal.just days after their wedding.

“That is pretty much her life goal realized. She changed her handle on Instagram to Trump faster than posting any wedding photos. ” She also updated her Instagram bio from “I’m just your typical stay at home mom…only I don’t do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids…” to a shorter, more powerful message: “Married. Not domesticated.

” According to sources, Bettina “stayed in Palm Beach rather than moving to New York or London to work for a living, because she wanted to meet a rich man and get married. ” Her half-sister, Mea Stone, also shared that Bettina had been wanting to get married for years.

“Bettina’s a really nice girl, and I hope she gets to have her baby soon,” she added. “That’s what she’s wanted her whole life, to be like her sister Kristina and have babies, and not to have to watch her nieces and nephews grow up without her having any babies. In some ways I think babies are more important to her than who the husband was.

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