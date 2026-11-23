The audience ​of more than 12,000 people was escorted from the concert at the Co-op Live arena.

Thousands of people were evacuated from US rapper Don Toliver’s concert ​in Manchester on Sunday night after ‌reports an “unknown substance” had been released, British police said.

Earlier, the North West Ambulance Service ​said the substance was “believed to ​be tear gas” and was understood to ⁠have been released towards the ​end of the show. The audience ​of more than 12,000 people was escorted from the concert at the Co-op Live arena, ​Greater Manchester Police said in a ​statement.

Also read Don Toliver Manchester Concert Halted Amid Gas Incident Panic

Getty Imagesthekidtkr via StoryfulPolice said they were alerted to the incident shortly after ​10:00 p.m. The ⁠statement did not identify the substance, with police saying they ​would work to identify what ​it ⁠was. The North West Ambulance Service said its clinicians assessed more than 50 people at the ⁠site, ​with some reporting eye ​and respiratory symptoms. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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