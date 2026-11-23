Don Toliver’s concert in Manchester, England ended in an evacuation as tear gas was believed to have been released in the crowd on Sunday.

’s concert at Co-op Live in Manchester, England ended in an evacuation as tear gas was released in the crowd on Sunday.

“It is understood that a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd towards the end of a concert,” wrote the Greater Manchester Police in a statement. According to police, the evacuation was a precaution, and no “serious injuries” were reported.

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Disney+ and ‘The House of Flowers’ Director Manolo Caro Prep Series Adaptation of ‘Blood Wedding’ by Federico García Lorca The statement concluded: “Please stay away from the arena whilst emergency services help those that have been at the concert safely make their way to their transport home. A major incident has been declared to ensure emergency services and partner agencies can work together quickly and effectively to coordinate a safe response.

” A rep for the force said further updates would be available in the coming hours. Reps for Toliver did not immediately respond to, an official at the concert announced that the show would be finished for the evening “due to unforeseen circumstances. ” “In your own time, please make your way to the nearest exit,” he said.

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“If you require medical assistance, please speak to a member of staff or visit the level zero concourse. ” On Tuesday, days before the concert, Toliver announced “Nitrous,” his sixth album, would be released Dec. 4. The day prior, Toliver received five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including best new artist, best rap album, best rap performance, best rap song and best melodic rap performance.

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