Police respond to Don Toliver's Manchester show as fans flee amid tear gas allegations. The rapper's tour continues to London following the sudden evacuation of the Co-op Arena.

Emergency services rushed to the Co-op Arena in Manchester on Sunday evening after the live performance by US rapper Don Toliver was abruptly suspended. The incident, which caused immediate chaos and confusion among the audience, led to the early termination of the gig before the scheduled conclusion of the artist's set. The musician, who is currently thirty-two years old, had been in the midst of delivering his performance when authorities intervened to manage the unfolding situation.

Emergency Response and Scene Details

Visual evidence captured on social media platforms showed a significant deployment of law enforcement resources surrounding the venue. Multiple police cars and ambulances were observed circling the arena with sirens active, while officers moved swiftly toward the site. Inside the building, thousands of attendees were seen standing in the middle of the floor with all lights fully illuminated, indicating that the show had been stopped and the environment was no longer set for a musical performance. This stark contrast to the typical concert atmosphere highlighted the severity of the event that transpired.

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Accounts of Tear Gas and Panic

Several concertgoers took to social media to report that tear gas had been released during the performance, although this specific claim has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities. Videos circulating online depicted crowds in a state of distress, with individuals coughing and screaming as they attempted to locate emergency exits. The atmosphere inside the Co-op Arena appeared to shift from entertainment to panic as fans navigated the bright lights and chaotic environment to leave the premises. Despite the lack of official confirmation, the reported presence of irritant gases added a layer of urgency to the evacuation efforts.

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Tour Schedule and Immediate Impact

The abrupt end to the Manchester show disrupts Don Toliver, whose legal name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, as he is midway through an extensive international tour. The artist had entered the arena from the general admission area starting at 6.30pm, with a warm-up act scheduled to begin shortly thereafter. Fans were able to enter the venue in the late afternoon, but the event concluded hours earlier than expected. This sudden halt affects a significant number of attendees who had traveled to the city for the performance, leaving many without the full experience they anticipated.

Future Concert Dates and Next Steps

Despite the incident in Manchester, the tour is scheduled to proceed with the next leg of the journey. Don Toliver is set to perform at The O2 in London on Monday, less than twenty-four hours after the Manchester event. Following the London show, the artist will appear at the OVO Arena Wembley the subsequent night before continuing his world tour. These upcoming dates remain on the calendar, although the circumstances in Manchester have drawn immediate attention. The Daily Mail has contacted Greater Manchester Police to request an official comment regarding the gas incident and the reasons for the police intervention.