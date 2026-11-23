Don Toliver reschedules his O2 London show following a major incident at Manchester's Co-op Live where tear gas caused 80 injuries and a full evacuation.

Don Toliver has officially rescheduled his upcoming performance at London's The O2 venue to December 15th. This decision follows a severe safety incident that occurred at Manchester's Co-op Live on Sunday, November 22. The Houston-born rapper announced the cancellation via social media, emphasizing that the safety of his audience was the primary factor in his choice.

Rapid Evacuation at Manchester Concert

Roughly forty minutes into the scheduled set on November 22, an unknown substance was released into the crowd at Co-op Live. Greater Manchester Police responded to the emergency shortly after 10 p.m. after being alerted by venue staff. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a major incident declaration as approximately 12,000 attendees were evacuated from the building. Emergency services prioritized the safe removal of the public to ensure those suffering immediate effects could be assessed by medical professionals.

Also read Don Toliver Manchester Concert Halted Amid Gas Incident Panic

Medical Response and Injury Statistics

The North West Ambulance Service treated eighty individuals for specific health symptoms resulting from the exposure. These victims reported eye irritation and respiratory difficulties due to the released agent. Greater Manchester Police believe the substance was tear gas, according to reports from More 12. While most attendees were treated on-site or released, one person was admitted to the hospital for further care. Authorities advised anyone who felt unwell after the event to seek treatment at their local hospital.

Don Toliver Addresses the Safety Failure

Don Toliver expressed deep regret over the event and the injuries sustained by his fans. He stated he was very sad to sit there and say he had to reschedule The O2 London show due to the unfortunate incident in Manchester. The artist emphasized that he only wanted to ensure everyone was safe and that the next show would proceed properly. He directed his heart and prayers to everyone injured at Co-op Live and explicitly stated that he loved performing for his fans just as much as creating music.

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Police Investigation into the Substance Source

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers attended alongside other emergency services on a priority response. The force stated that inquiries are currently underway to determine exactly what the substance was and what caused the incident. Don Toliver used his platform to condemn the actions that led to the chaos, writing that bringing such disruptions into shows is not cool. He urged fans to stop bringing bulls-t into his shows and promised to see them soon in London.

Future Event Rescheduling and Fan Reaction

The rescheduled date for Don Toliver's performance at The O2 London is now set for December 15. This postponement allows authorities to continue their investigation while ensuring the new event can take place without such disruptions. The artist signed off by telling fans he loved them and intended to see them soon. While the Manchester show was marred by this emergency, the focus now shifts to the safe execution of the rescheduled London date and the continued recovery of the affected attendees.