Don Toliver postpones London gigs following a Manchester evacuation for an unknown substance. Police link the incident to recent jewel thefts at the venue.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a potential operational link between the chaotic evacuation of Don Toliver’s concert at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena and a recent spike in criminal activity at the venue. Law enforcement officials are actively investigating whether the release of an unknown substance into the crowd was a deliberate distraction tactic used to facilitate a series of thefts.

The disruption occurred approximately forty minutes into the Houston-born rapper’s performance on Wednesday, November 25. The incident forced an immediate shutdown of the show and triggered a major incident declaration by venue safety teams. Security personnel moved quickly to clear the arena, resulting in a total evacuation of thousands of attendees.

Also read US rapper Don Toliver postpones London show after Manchester gig evacuation

Detectives have reported that there were nine separate thefts from audience members during the chaos. While no arrests have been made at this time, authorities are treating these incidents as potentially connected to the broader disturbance. The North West Police stated they are coordinating with European law enforcement counterparts to determine if similar offenses occurred during two other Don Toliver concerts recently held on the continent.

The health impact on attendees was significant and immediate. The North West Ambulance Service reported that they treated eighty people for symptoms involving their eyes and respiratory systems. These symptoms appeared rapidly after the substance was released, causing panic and confusion among the crowd. One individual suffered more severe symptoms and was admitted to a local hospital for further observation and treatment.

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Don Toliver addressed the situation directly on his social media channels, expressing deep concern for those affected. He posted a message on Instagram Stories stating that his heart and prayers were with everyone injured at the Co-op Live venue. The artist emphasized that performing for his fans is his top priority and strongly condemned the behavior that led to the incident.

The rapper issued a blunt warning to potential disruptors in the same post, urging them to stop bringing negative energy into his shows. He described the actions of those responsible as uncool and disrespectful to both the performers and the audience. His statement highlighted the emotional toll the incident took on him and his team who organize these large-scale events.

As a direct result of the Manchester evacuation, Don Toliver postponed two of his scheduled performances in London. His shows at the O2 Arena on November 23 and the OVO Arena Wembley on November 24 were cancelled. These tickets have since been rescheduled for December 14 and December 15, allowing fans to reclaim their seats for future dates.

Despite the severity of the incident, Co-op Live officials are moving to restore normal operations. The venue has confirmed that Phoebe Bridgers’ scheduled performance on Thursday, November 26, will proceed as planned. Security measures are being reviewed and enhanced to ensure the safety of all future attendees.

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Police have announced that they will continue to work closely with the venue management and local authority partners over the coming weeks. This collaboration aims to resolve any outstanding questions regarding the substance and the thefts. Authorities remain committed to supporting the venue as it resumes its regular event schedule.

The investigation into the unknown substance is ongoing, with no public identification released yet. Experts are analyzing samples taken from the scene to determine the chemical composition. This information is crucial for understanding the severity of the health risks and the potential criminal intent behind the release.