Emergency services evacuated 12000 fans from Don Toliver Manchester concert after unknown substance caused respiratory issues and one hospital admission at Co-op Live arena.

Emergency responders orchestrated a massive evacuation of approximately 12000 concert attendees from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Sunday, November 22, 2026, following the release of an unknown substance during a performance by American rapper Don Toliver. The incident occurred at approximately 22:00 GMT, halting the U.S. performer's Octane World Tour show in the north of England and prompting a major incident declaration by local authorities.

Immediate Evacuation and Casualty Response

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the rapid evacuation was necessary due to reports of individuals suffering from the effects of the mysterious substance, which officials initially suspected to be tear gas. More than 50 attendees were assessed on-site for eye and respiratory symptoms by the North West Ambulance Service, while one individual required transportation to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Also read Don Toliver Manchester Concert Halted Amid Gas Incident Panic

Witnesses described chaotic and frightening conditions as the audience attempted to leave the venue, with some concertgoers reporting a horrible smell that permeated the arena. Social media footage captured distressed scenes of people choking and coughing as emergency services, including armed police units, converged on the site to manage the crowd and ensure a safe exit for everyone involved.

Police Statement and Safety Protocols

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker emphasized that the primary objective of the emergency response was to guarantee the safety of every person attending the event. She noted that several people received treatment on-site before the evacuation was completed, and the force advised anyone who had left the venue and subsequently became unwell to seek immediate medical attention at their local hospital.

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The declaration of a major incident by the police underscores the severity of the situation and the coordinated effort required to manage such a large-scale crowd safety issue. Authorities worked to ensure that the evacuation process did not result in further harm, addressing the immediate health concerns of the thousands of fans who were suddenly displaced from their seats.

Don Toliver Career Context and Future Schedule

Don Toliver, born Caleb Zackery Toliver, is a prominent figure in the music industry with over 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making this event a significant disruption to his current UK tour. The 32-year-old artist had recently achieved critical acclaim, receiving five nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including a nomination for Best New Artist, just weeks before the Manchester incident.

This event marks an abrupt interruption in the Octane World Tour, highlighting the unpredictable nature of live large-scale performances. As investigations into the source of the unknown substance continue, fans and organizers are left to deal with the aftermath of a night that transformed a celebratory musical event into a emergency medical and security operation in the heart of Manchester.