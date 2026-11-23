Don Toliver performance at Co-op Live in Manchester was interrupted by an unknown substance release, forcing a full evacuation and medical treatment for over 50 attendees due to respiratory and eye symptoms.

Don Toliver's scheduled performance at Co-op Live in Manchester was abruptly halted on Sunday, November 22, 2026, following the release of an unknown substance that triggered a major emergency evacuation. The Texas-born rapper was midway through his set as part of his ongoing global tour when venue staff and emergency services declared a major incident. Attendees began suffering from distinct physical side effects, prompting an immediate halt to the music and the organized exit of the crowd from the venue.

Substance Release Causes Mass Evacuation

The incident unfolded shortly after 10 p.m. on November 22, 2026, when Greater Manchester Police (GMP) received alerts from venue staff regarding attendees experiencing adverse health reactions. Officers responded on a priority basis alongside other emergency services as reports emerged of fans suffering from effects linked to the mysterious substance. The situation escalated quickly, leading officials to declare a major incident to manage the surge in medical emergencies and coordinate the safe removal of the audience from the Co-op Live arena.

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Witnesses described a chaotic scene that began approximately 30 to 40 minutes into the concert. One concertgoer reported a horrible smell hitting the venue, which sent the crowd into panic mode as people began streaming out rapidly. The performer was rushed off stage while the house lights were turned on, illuminating the confusion as hundreds of fans attempted to leave the building. The sudden stoppage disrupted the energy of the show, which was part of a broader global tour that included a recent appearance by the artist at the Peacock Theater during the BET Awards 2026 on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Medical Impact and Official Response Details

Emergency medical teams treated a significant number of attendees on-site for symptoms attributed to the unknown material. According to the Greater Manchester Police, more than 50 people were assessed for eye and respiratory symptoms, indicating a widespread impact on those present in the auditorium. The initial police assessment suggested the substance might be tear gas, although this has not been definitively confirmed by forensic analysis at this stage. The primary concern for responders was the immediate health and safety of the public, leading to the rapid deployment of medical professionals to triage those affected.

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While the majority of cases were managed on-site, the severity of some reactions required hospital transport. One person was taken to the hospital for further assessment beyond the initial on-site treatment. Greater Manchester Police emphasized that their primary focus was ensuring that those suffering from the effects of the incident could be properly assessed by medical professionals. Authorities continue to urge anyone who attended the Don Toliver event on November 22, 2026, and has since noticed side effects or become ill to attend their local hospital for evaluation.

Investigation Into Cause and Venue Safety

Enquiries are currently underway to determine exactly what the substance was and the mechanism through which it was released into the Co-op Live venue. Greater Manchester Police are working closely with the venue management to identify the cause and act appropriately to prevent similar occurrences. The investigation aims to establish whether the release was accidental, malicious, or the result of an external threat, a process that will likely involve reviewing security footage and interviewing staff and witnesses.

Co-op Live issued a statement affirming their commitment to the safety and security of all visitors. The venue management stated they are providing full cooperation to law enforcement and will release further information once they receive an official update from the Greater Manchester Police. The facility, which recently hosted major events such as the BET Awards 2026 performances at its sister location in Los Angeles, has a history of hosting large-scale concerts, but this incident marks a significant disruption to its operational security protocols.

Future Tour Dates and Artist Statement

Don Toliver has not yet issued a public comment regarding the incident at the Co-op Live venue. The artist's tour schedule remains active, with the next confirmed performance set to take place at London's O2 Arena on Monday, November 23, 2026. Fans and media are closely watching for updates from the artist's management team regarding the status of the global tour and any potential changes to upcoming dates. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complex security challenges faced by large-scale live music events in major urban centers.

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As the investigation into the unknown substance continues, authorities are reminding the public of the steps to take if they experience lingering health issues. The Greater Manchester Police reiterated that medical assessment is critical for anyone who may have been exposed to the irritant. The case highlights the importance of rapid emergency response and clear communication during public safety crises at entertainment venues. Further details regarding the substance's identity and the legal implications of the incident are expected to be released as the Greater Manchester Police complete their forensic and investigative work.