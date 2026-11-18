Don Toliver will be following up his critically acclaimed album, 'Octane,' with this sixth studio album, 'Nitrous.'

, arriving Dec. 4. The LP with be recorded, produced, and engineered entirely by Toliver. The artist announced the news on Tuesday alongside a trailer shared to social media.

The clip depicts a room of people wearing all-white suits and face shields tinkering in a studio with the aesthetics of a car shop. In the caption, Toliver teased that the release ofHis announcement arrives after he earned five nods at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, the most of any rapper this cycle.

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Toliver is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album for , Best Rap Performance for “Body,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “E85,” and Best Rap Song for “E85. ”, which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and at the top spot globally on Spotify and Apple Music. All 18 tracks on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album hasn’t left the Billboard 200 since its release.

Jason Isbell and Drive-By Truckers Announce Full Summer TourHis upcoming LP will also include his latest single, “Party With The Boys,” which dropped with a music video directed by Tyler Ross and features Bam Margera. ’s James Austin Johnson, who served as host and moderator. When discussing what he can glean from artists like fellow Houstonian Travis Scott , Toliver said, “I’ve been really just studying these guys my whole career.

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