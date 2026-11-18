Don Toliver reveals his upcoming album Nitro releases December 4, produced entirely by the artist following his recent success with Party With the Boys.

Don Toliver officially announced his new album Nitro on Tuesday, November 17, setting a release date for December 4. The Cactus Jack rapper shared the news via a trailer that highlights his role as the sole producer, engineer, and creator of the entire project. The teaser video features Toliver transforming an all-white space in Stuttgart, Germany, into a recording studio.

Production Details and Album Release

Nitro arrives just one week after Toliver unveiled the lead single, Party With the Boys, on November 13. This track features 125,000 total album-equivalent units in its initial metrics. The project is currently positioned at number twenty-three on relevant charts and has maintained a steady presence since its debut.

Also read Don Toliver Announces Sixth Album ‘Nitrous,’ Due Next Month

The trailer for the album shows Toliver embracing a mad scientist aesthetic reminiscent of his time at the Mount Wilson Observatory. This visual style was part of his Octane World Tour throughout the summer. The announcement caption included the phrase Press the Button to build anticipation for the release.

Naming Conventions and Historical References

Toliver provided specific details about the album timeline and naming conventions in his teaser. He stated that the project is dated as Nitrous 12.04.26, referring to the December 4 release. The caption also mentioned recording and engineering credits entirely under his name.

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References to speed and performance appear throughout the announcement. Toliver included a note about testing his vehicle on the Autobahn. This detail aligns with the high-energy themes often present in his music and public persona.

Industry Context and Other Artists

The announcement comes shortly after Don Toliver performed at the 2026 BET Awards. The event took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28. He shared the stage with other prominent artists during the ceremony.

Other musicians are also navigating Grammy nominations recently. Noah Kahan reacted to his snub from the 2027 Grammy nominations. He described his emotional response as being in his feelings for a moment. Cardi B and Don Toliver dominated earlier conversations regarding rap categories.

Next Steps for Fans and Media

Fans can pre-order the album through Dontoliver.com starting immediately. Toliver also teased a performance on Saturday Night Live for December 5. This appearance will occur one week after the album drops. The rapid succession of releases suggests a busy schedule for the artist.

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Don Toliver continues to expand his influence in the music industry. His self-production on Nitro demonstrates his technical skills. The upcoming SNL set will offer fans a chance to hear the new material live.