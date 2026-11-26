Don’t Toss Your Turkey Carcass — Here’s How to Make the Easiest Stock
We promise it’s worth the extra step on a marathon cooking day.
. But you’re not quite done yet. Whatever you do, don’t toss that carcass! It’s the beginning of a homemade stock that will offer significantly more flavor than the stuff you get from a box — and it couldn’t be easier to make.
With just a few ingredients that you probably already have on hand for your feast , you can get started. Here’s how. Stock is a liquid that is typically made by simmering animal bones in water or wine for several hours, often with aromatics and mirepoix , but it can also be made from a base of vegetables or.
With animal stock like turkey or chicken, the bones release their gelatin, infusing the liquid with deep flavor and creating a luscious texture that gels once cooled. Stock is slightly different from broth, which is usually made by simmering more meat rather than bones, and has a thinner texture. A turkey stock can be made with whatever bones or turkey parts you have on hand that won’t make it onto your table, into your, or into your leftovers.
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