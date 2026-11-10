'Don’t take away our futures': Students push back against Pickerington cuts

Tensions ran high as hundreds of Pickerington families crowded into the school board meeting after the failure of a key funding measure.

Tensions ran high as hundreds of Pickerington families crowded into the school board meeting after the failure of a key funding measure. Tensions ran high as hundreds of Pickerington families crowded into the school board meeting after the failure of a key funding measure.

Hundreds gathered at Pickerington High School North on Monday evening to confront the fallout after voters rejected a proposed 0.75 percent school income tax increase by just 256 votes. This second levy defeat of the year left the district facing a nearly $21 million budget deficit and forced immediate cuts. Since the election, the district says it has been forced to suspend athletic programs below the varsity level. Music and theater activities are also scheduled to end Dec. 31.

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Many who came to speak were students, voicing concern they are now paying the price. Throughout the more than two and a half hours of public comment, some described losing much more than a favorite activity. Another student described the frustration of losing an opportunity they had worked toward.

"The levy means taking away what gets me through high school," another student told the board. One speaker urged the board to consider what those decisions mean for students beyond the immediate loss of a team or activity.

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"I understand budgets matter, but our students matter too. When we eliminate junior high, freshman, and JV sports, we're not just cutting teams, we're cutting opportunities from children's futures," the speaker said. Parent frustration was also clear, both in words and in the packed auditorium where nearly 800 people filled seats and lined the walls. Some parents proposed solutions like community fundraising to keep programs alive.

"If there's anything we can do, we cannot let our kids pay the price for systemic budget delays. And anybody out there online who didn't vote, you need to be part of the solution, not part of problem," one parent said. Superintendent Charles Smialek said that relying on families to self-fund programs could harm future levy prospects. He said the district still needs to find a sustainable source of revenue to address its financial challenges.

Smialek pointed out the district already made spending cuts of around $3.25 million and has warned that without more funds, further reductions could impact College Credit Plus courses, band and orchestra, electives, transportation and more. Board President Cathy Olshefski acknowledged the community’s frustration in a statement after the vote.

"This is a difficult moment for Pickerington Local Schools and we recognize the significant impact this outcome will have on our schools, students, staff and community," Olshefski said. "We will take that responsibility seriously as we work through the financial realities, evaluate our options and determine the best path forward for our District. Our focus must remain on providing the best possible educational opportunities for our students while being responsible stewards of the resources entrusted to us.

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”"How many of you have ever had a coach, teacher or mentor believe in you before you believe in yourself? Look around this room, that is what these programs do," a speaker said.

"Basketball gave me the motivation to keep my grades up, taught me discipline and connected me with people I would have never met otherwise," one said. “This district will soon be dealing with a mass exodus of top-performing students who can no longer thrive in PLSD,” a student said. District leaders said Project 256 will begin following Monday's meeting as the district works to address the deficit. Additional reductions, including possible cuts to transportation, remain under consideration.

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