The Arizona Cardinals didn't mind the box score, and neither should you.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Beck's first start — coming against preseason Super Bowl favorites in the Los Angeles Rams — was practically over by the beginning stages of the third quarter in their ultimate 34-6 blowout loss. Beck threw for two interceptions on the day with just 11 completions on 18 attempts and 108 yards with no touchdowns.

Also read Cardinals and Rams Prepare for Crucial Week 10 NFC West Showdown Amid Injuries and Rookies

"Was he doing his job? Was he getting in and out of the huddle? I thought he used the cadence really well," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Monday.

" got that first free play on that third and seven. Actually, I chickened out a little bit because we talked about using cadence all week when we were kind of in those disadvantaged situations. The first drive, I kind of wanted to chill out and make sure that we weren't going from third-and-seven to third-and-12, and he stuck with it.

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"He stuck with the cadence there, got the free play, and I thought delivered an excellent ball to our receiver. I know our receiver can make that play. When you just look at his element and what he had to do, like I said yesterday, he did everything we asked him to do, and I am really encouraged by it. ”from practically everyone around him.

He was sacked five times while Arizona's running backs found no success on the ground. Pass catchers missed numerous opportunities to extend drives due to drops while Arizona's defense failed in their own respective game plan. In total, Beck ran just 34 plays for the Cardinals' offense, which was mostly aided by a 12-minute Rams possession to end the game in the fourth quarter.

“That's the harder part because there's just a smaller sample size," LaFleur said when asked what the rookie could improve. "It would have been nice to get out there in kind of a semi two-minute mode there in the fourth quarter. Obviously, we couldn't get back out there. That would've been just good for that whole group.

Some guys are still kind of learning the two-minute menu a little bit and guys are kind of mixing and matching around. There are things to improve, but again, it was a sharp debut for him. ” Beck shined in many aspects, perhaps the best coming purely in his composure. Oftentimes, rookie passers are doomed thanks to inexperience and the moment being too bright for them.

That wasn't the case for Beck — who looked calm, cool and collected throughout the game despite various factors working against him.

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“I think we all probably could notice that, right? I mean, you guys could see with your eyes. As I was talking to you guys right after the game, you guys saw it and then you confirmed it probably with some tape today or whatever you guys were watching. That wasn't shocking at all," LaFleur continued on Beck's composure.

"It's just like I've kind of said with him, you can meet all you want and you can watch all the film he keeps it very simple. At least that's what it comes across as. It's just going to be getting as many reps as he can. That's what stinks about yesterday only having 34 reps and trying to get a little bit of a run game going, which we obviously didn't.

Not a huge sample size as of yesterday, but hey, have another one this week and we'll take it from there. ”Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!