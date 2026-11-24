The Hatch Sleep is a bedside multitasker that makes waking up less dreadful. It’s 25 percent off for Black Friday.

From November 19 through November 20, the Sleep Clock is 25 percent off at Hatch and Amazon. Normally $250, it’s down to $188, which is just $18 more than the’s $170 retail price.

And unlike its predecessor, the newer Hatch adds passive sleep monitoring, which is pretty compelling for anyone who hates wearing wearables to bed. Or maybe you’re like me and occasionally forget to wear your Oura Ring to bed, in which case, you wouldn’t have to worry because the Hatch is already quietly tracking your sleep in the background. I’ve been testing the Hatch Sleep Clock for over two months, and it’s earned a permanent spot on my nightstand.

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As someone who already wears ato bed, I’m not exactly short on sleep-tracking data. But I’ve never owned a sunrise alarm clock, and I instantly became a convert. Unlike, it doesn’t wake me up by blaring an obnoxious alarm in my pitch-black bedroom. Instead, it gradually illuminates the room within my scheduled wake-up time.

You can customize the sunrise's duration and brightness, and pair it with a soundscape of your choosing. It truly makes getting out of bed feel less jarring, especially as the mornings get darker. Most notably, the Sleep Clock also doubles as a contactless sleep tracker, using a built-in motion sensor to detect your movements and breathing throughout the night. I compared its readings against my, and while sleep duration estimates were generally aligned, the sleep-stage readings were less consistent.

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The device doesn’t measure physiological metrics like heart rate, and it can’t detect snoring or other audio-based sleep disruptions. I also found that placement significantly matters. My nightstand tends to collect clutter, so I had to rearrange my trinkets to make room for the clock. Each morning, the Hatch app gives you a breakdown of when you went to bed, when you fell asleep, when you woke up, and how much time you spent in different sleep stages.

The color-coded reports are easy to understand without burying me in random metrics. Plus, unlike most sleep trackers, Hatch doesn't require a subscription to access your sleep data. if you want to access the fullwith it if detailed health tracking is your priority. But if you’ve been wanting a sunrise alarm clock that can also offer a little insight into your sleep, do not sleep on this Black Friday deal.

If you don’t care for sleep tracking, Hatch is also offering discounts on several other products across its lineup. , and more. Before joining the Gear team, she was a music editorial fellow at Pitchfork. She also worked as a freelance journalist, covering fashion, ...

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