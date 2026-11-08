Don’t pour that grease down the drain this holiday season

Got used cooking oil after holiday meals? Holiday Grease Roundup has 68 free drop-off sites through Jan. 31, 2027.

North Texans can drop off used cooking oil and grease through Jan. 31, 2027, to help prevent clogged pipes and sewer overflows. The annual Holiday Grease Roundup is back in North Texas, offering 68 free collection sites across the Dallas-Fort Worth area where residents can recycle used cooking oil and grease instead of pouring it down the drain.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is encouraging residents to take advantage of the recycling program, which runs through Jan. 31, 2027, to help prevent clogged pipes, costly plumbing repairs and sewer overflows.

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“A little grease poured down the drain can lead to big problems for homeowners and communities,” said Hannah Ordonez, a senior planner with NCTCOG’s Environment and Development Department. “The Holiday Grease Roundup makes it easy for North Texans to protect their pipes and turn used cooking oil into something useful. ” According to NCTCOG, fats, oils and grease can harden and accumulate as they cool inside pipes, eventually creating blockages.

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Larger blockages can cause sewer overflows that affect streets, neighborhoods and waterways – and nobody wants to deal with that. The problem can become especially noticeable during the holiday season, when families prepare meals using cooking oil, butter, meat drippings and other greasy ingredients. Now in its 13th year, the Holiday Grease Roundup brings together 49 municipal, county and water district partners to provide free collection sites where residents can drop off used cooking oil and grease.

AI infrastructure grows in Texas with new facilities in Dallas, College Station Since the program began in 2014, participating North Texas communities have collected nearly 68,000 gallons of used cooking oil and grease. That includes 8,519 gallons collected during the 2025 campaign alone.