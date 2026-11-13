'Don't panic': SpaceX pens familiar message on Starship ahead of historic double-catch test flight

We've seen this phrase before.

We’ll send a confirmation email and sign you up to Space.com newsletters with the latest inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers. Join The Club for quick access.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsSpaceX rolled Ship 42, the upper stage that will fly Starship's 15th test flight, out to the pad on Nov. 12, 2026. The vehicle is adorned with the words"Don't panic," a phrase that features prominently in"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Also read How many SpaceX Starship rocket tests have failed?

"megarocket will conduct its 15th test flight this afternoon, a landmark liftoff that will feature the first-ever attempt to catch both of its stages with its launch tower's"chopstick" arms.rolled the Flight 15 upper stage, a vehicle known as Ship 42, out to the launch pad at its Starbase site in South Texas to prep. The company": In the novel, the electronic guidebook that helps travelers find their way across the cosmos has"Don't panic!

" on its cover. And Ship 42 itself is connected to the beloved book, by virtue of its serial number. In"The Hitchhiker's Guide," a supercomputer named Deep Mind is asked to come up with"the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.

Advertisement

" It thinks for 7.5 million years and comes up with"42. "has voiced his affection for"The Hitchhiker's Guide" in the past — and he has already paid tribute to it with a well-placed"Don't panic. "The Ship 42 upper stage rolls to its launch pad at SpaceX's Starbase site on Nov. 12, 2026 ahead of Starship's Flight 15.is scheduled to launch today during a 75-minute window that opens at 5:45 p.m. EST .

You can watch it here at Space.com. If all goes according to plan, Starship's Super Heavy first stage will come back to Starbase for a chopsticks catch about 6.5 minutes after liftoff. , which took place on Sept. 28. Ship 42 will deploy 26 of SpaceX's next-gen Starlink V3 satellites today — the second batch of the spacecraft to reach orbit.

. Ship 42 will stay up for a while after that, circling Earth 14 times before coming back for its own chopsticks catch on Saturday afternoon , 22.5 hours after launch. That's the plan, anyway; SpaceX will only go through with a Ship catch attempt if all systems on the vehicle look good.

If there are any problems, the company will divert to a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, near either Hawaii or Chile. The two stages of the Starship rocket that will conduct Flight 15 at their Starbase launch pad on Nov. 12, 2026. Both of Starship's stages — Super Heavy and the Ship — are designed to be rapidly reusable. And"rapidly" is a bit of understatement: SpaceX wants to launch The chopsticks-catch strategy is a big part of that vision.

Advertisement

Bringing both Starship stages directly back to the launch mount will greatly reduce the time needed for inspection, refurbishment and reflight, according to SpaceX. The company has already caught Super Heavy on three previous Starship test flights. It has never tried to do so with Ship, instead targeting ocean splashdowns with the upper stage.

The double catch attempt may be unprecedented, but SpaceX seems to be taking its own advice: There's no panic around Flight 15 or its bold goals.and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.