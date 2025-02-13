Don't Miss This Fantastic Romantasy Series Before It Ends

Lauren Roberts' Powerless Trilogy concludes with Fearless in April 2025, offering readers a chance to catch up on this gripping young adult fantasy romance before the finale. With its blend of political intrigue and forbidden romance, the series is a must-read for fans of The Hunger Games and Red Queen.

Readers looking for more fantasy romance books to dig into should check out one great romantasy series before it ends in April. There's no shortage of new romantasy books coming out in 2025, and many of them are follow-ups to previous hits within the subgenre. On the heels of Onyx Storm's January release, readers will no doubt be looking for new stories to keep them occupied. With the number of sequels arriving in 2025, it's the ideal time to pick up other popular series.

Brimstone's fall 2025 release makes Quicksilver an obvious choice for romantasy readers, and the Faebound trilogy is also continuing with book two this year. Of course, those new releases will leave readers eagerly awaiting the next book in the series, just like Onyx Storm. However, there's one romantasy series readers can catch up on right before it ends in April: Lauren Roberts' Powerless Trilogy. Starting now means they can binge the entire thing in just a couple of months. The Powerless Trilogy's Final Book Releases In April: Why You Should Catch Up Fearless Is Poised To Be Lauren Roberts' Best Book Yet The Powerless Trilogy is coming to a close with Fearless on April 8, 2025, making now the ideal time to catch up on Roberts' young adult romantasy story. The trilogy started with Powerless back in 2023, and Reckless hit shelves last year — but Fearless is poised to surpass both of its predecessors. After all, it will bring the books' political and romance storylines to a (hopefully) satisfying close. Powerless establishes the political stakes with its introduction of Elites and Ordinaries, the latter of whom are persecuted in the kingdom of Ilya due to their lack of magic. The trilogy's heroine, Paedyn, is an Ordinary, though she does an impressive job of hiding it — even when she's chosen to compete in a deadly competition called the Purging Trials. The first book brings her closer to Ilya's royalty and some of the most powerful Elites in the kingdom, including Prince Kai, who she forms a strong connection with during the tournament. The book blends the best parts of stories like The Hunger Games and Red Queen, and its explosive ending is rivaled only by the second book's final cliffhanger. Given where the story leaves Paedyn and Kai, Fearless will be tasked with resolving the high-stakes political tensions and giving Kai and Paedyn a satisfying ending. Reckless turns up the heat on Paedyn and Kai's romance, though the second Powerless book does little to progress the main plot. And given where the story leaves Paedyn and Kai, Fearless will be tasked with resolving the high-stakes political tensions and giving Kai and Paedyn a satisfying ending. That puts a lot of pressure on the April 2025 sequel to succeed, but it also means that Fearless could be the best of the three books. And given how fast-paced and gripping they are, readers can easily catch up before it debuts. How The Powerless Trilogy Compares To Other Romantasy Series It's More Often Compared To Other Popular YA Books Close With so many romantasy offerings out there, readers may find themselves wondering how the Powerless Trilogy compares to books like Fourth Wing or A Court of Thorns & Roses. Roberts' series reads a bit younger than many of BookTok's most popular romantasy series, since it's categorized as young adult. This means there isn't spice like there is in Rebecca Yarros' or Sarah J. Maas' books. However, that doesn't make the romance any less compelling. The forbidden quality of Paedyn and Kai's relationship is gripping, and Roberts includes many great tropes along the way. The plot of Powerless is more often compared to other YA fantasy stories, like The Hunger Games and Red Queen, and the first book feels more heavy on the fantasy than the romance. Even so, the romance gets more attention in the sequel, and there are numerous tropes that romantasy readers will appreciate. Those who enjoy a good balance of both genres will find themselves drawn to this series, just so long as they aren't expecting anything too mature on the romance front





