Don't miss Jupiter and Venus meet in a dazzling conjunction on June 9: Here's where and when to look

Jupiter and Venus meet in the western sky on June 9 — here's how to see it.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsVenus glows above Jupiter in March 2023Get ready for a spectacular sight on June 9, as Jupiter and Venus make a close approach in the evening sky, while Mercury shines close to the western horizon in the glow of the setting sun.glowing less than 20 degrees above the horizon at sunset — roughly the width of two clenched fists held at arm's length — with, meanwhile, is more challenging to spot, as it shines approximately 10 degrees below and to the lower right of the pair, requiring a clear view to the west.

Venus and Jupiter will be separated by less than 2 degrees in the night sky — close enough to share the field of view of a pair of 10x50 binoculars. You may also be able to spot Jupiter's four Galilean moons —The following nights will see Venus rise above Jupiter as it tracks a path toward the heart of the nearby constellation Cancer, where it will shine with the open star cluster Messier 44 — also known as Praesepe or the Beehive Cluster — on June 20.is ideal for beginners wanting quality, reliable and quick views of the night sky.

It's sturdily built, quick to set up and automatically locates night sky targets and provides crisp, clear views of them. For a more in-depth look at our Jupiter, meanwhile, will be progressively harder to spot following its rendezvous with Venus on June 9, appearing fractionally lower on the horizon with each passing night.

By early July, the gas giant will be a challenge to spot in the glow of the setting sun, and won't be seen again until mid-August, when it reappears in the eastern morning sky. If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo, comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo.

He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.





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