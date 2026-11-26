Maine vs. Cornell — Saturday, November 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST In the seventh edition of The Frozen Apple, a biannual Cornell specialty set at Madison Square Garde

Here’s something to take note of when watching the games and highlights from the Friendship Four, the only collegiate hockey tournament played at an international venue.

While it’s considered an interesting way for North Americans to spend the Thanksgiving holiday abroad, it’s chance for a handful of players to play a lot closer to home. Granted, no one playing in this year’s tournament is from Northern Ireland, with the closest being Colgate freshman forward Sam Lyne, who hails from Danbury, England , it gives their families and friends a much better chance to see them play in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

: Tomas Machu ; Aleksi Kivioja ; Julius Symph ; Alex Rybakov ; Martin Masa Of note: Colgate also has defenseman Kyle Kim on the roster after he transferred from Boston University. He’s originally from Seoul, Korea. That’s only 5,490 miles away from Belfast.