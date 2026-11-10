Don't Look: Roache-Turner Takes Over Renamed Creature Feature From Below

The horror film formerly titled From Below is now Don't Look, with Roache-Turner directing a new Australian outback creature feature written by Sean Loch.

The horror movie previously titled From Below has a new name, Don't Look, and a new director, Roache-Turner, along with a revised creative direction. The upcoming creature feature was announced ahead of the American Film Market, where Cornerstone is handling international sales for the project.

The change follows scheduling issues that prevented the original director, Sean Loch, from taking charge of the film. Loch wrote the screenplay, which was originally intended to serve as his directorial debut, so he remains tied to the project as the writer.

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How the Don't Look Story Builds Its Dread

Don't Look follows 15-year-old Riley, played by Alyla Browne, who travels through the Australian outback with her father. The story takes a terrifying turn when the pair encounter two seemingly abandoned cars at an isolated desert crossing.

The premise is built around isolation and an unseen threat. Roache-Turner has kept the film's central monster largely under wraps, which signals a return to creature-focused horror for a director whose recent work has leaned on genre-driven tension.

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The project has already drawn attention for its unsettling premise and the filmmaker's promise of some deeply disturbing scenes. Its story structure, in which a teenager and her father face an unexplained situation far from help, gives the film a contained and stripped-down feel.

Creative Team and Stated Reasons for the Shift

Roache-Turner said the screenplay was one of the best scripts he has ever read. He told Variety that he agreed to direct so quickly that his tongue nearly got whiplash, a description of how fast he committed to the project after reading Loch's material.

Loch's script spent six weeks among the Black List's trending horror scripts, a ranking of unproduced screenplays that drew industry attention before the film was set up. Filmmaker Joel Anderson, known for Lake Mungo and Late Night with the Devil, also helped develop the project alongside the creative team.

Roache-Turner is currently in post-production on Lady Death, a World War I horror film. Because he is balancing that work, the Don't Look schedule has been shaped around his availability, while Loch's original plan to direct his own script was not possible.

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Cast, Market Plans and What Comes Next

Alyla Browne leads the cast as Riley and is reuniting with Roache-Turner after starring in his 2024 spider horror film Sting. Browne has also appeared in Furiosa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, giving the production a lead actor with both genre and mainstream credits.

George Pullar, Masha Basman and Stephen Peacocke also star in Don't Look. Cornerstone is handling international sales at the American Film Market, which means buyers from outside Australia will be the first to evaluate the finished film's commercial potential.

The next visible milestones for Don't Look are the completion of the film and the release of more information about its creature design. The source material does not provide a release date, so audiences should expect further details from the producers and Cornerstone as the project moves forward.