Don’t laugh off Bernie Sanders’ communist AI-heist attempt — young voters are falling for it

Bernie Sanders is pushing a bill to confiscate 50% of the nation’s largest AI developers — a concept straight out of Vladimir Lenin’s or Fidel Castro’s playbook. And Gen Z is falling for it.…

Far-left politicians want to annihilate property rights — and a large share of young voters are buying into it. , a leftist agenda-setter, called on the federal government to confiscate half the value of the nation’s largest artificial intelligence companies.

Making his announcement on Facebook and in a New York Times opinion essay, Sanders said he’ll introduce legislation to slap these companies with a 50% “ownership tax” — literally grabbing company stock without paying anything for it, in shocking defiance of the US Constitution. That’s expropriating private property for government use, an idea straight out of Vladimir Lenin’s or Fidel Castro’s playbook.

His flimsy justification: “Since AI is built on the collective knowledge of humanity, the wealth it generates must benefit humanity. ”The same argument could rationalize demanding half the stock of a biotech company that produces a cancer cure, or a musical composer who writes a hit. Sanders’ bill is going nowhere while there’s a Republican majority in Congress — but ignore it at your peril.to remedy inequality and pay for ever-expanding public benefits.

Sanders lifted the idea from two law professors, Jeremy Bearer-Friend of the George Washington University School of Law and Sarah Polcz of the University of California at Davis School of Law. You’d think they’d recall that the US Constitution’s “takings clause” — Bill of Rights, Amendment Five — bars the government from grabbing property without “just compensation.

” Ivory-tower universities tend to reward faculty for their imaginative proposals, and Polcz and Bearer-Friend have And New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani agrees: He His new Block by Block housing plan proposes from their owners to give them to what he calls “responsible stewards,” including tenants — another outrageous attack on property rights. This week’s primaries produced outright wins or runoff advancements for more than a dozen Democratic Socialists-backed candidates in five states.have a rose-colored viewAccording to a recent Heartland Institute/Rasmussen Reports poll, nearly 60% of likely voters age 18 to 24 want a Democratic Socialist in the White House in 2028.

The Democratic Socialists of America, once the haven of radical retirees reliving their 1960s glory days, is now powered by the young: DSA saw its membership’s average age plunge from 68 to 33 in the last decade. Blame the leftist indoctrination in K-12 schools and in universities for this socialist and communist enthusiasm. That’s what they’re being taught.

CoolKid Facts, a popular education website aimed mainly at elementary-age students, teaches kids that communists believe “the state should provide every citizen with their basic needs . . . and no one is above anyone else. ” No mention of the brutalities, starvation and mass murders committed in the name of communism by Lenin or Stalin, Mao or Pol Pot, Castro or Che Guevara.

In New York state social studies classes, communism and socialism are presented as two economic systems that make things more equal and fair — again without discussing the atrocities that go hand in hand with property confiscation.signed a new law last year requiring his state’s public schools to teach “the brutal realities of life under communism. ” That’s one way to counter heavy-handed teachers’ union indoctrination.

While they’re at it, these states should also teach students about the Takings Clause, and explain to them why property rights are the engine of economic growth. Sanders’ AI-theft scheme is just the beginning. Considering the misguided attitudes of many Gen Z voters, there’s no time to waste.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Bernie Sanders Democratic Socialists Of America Socialism Wealth Zohran Mamdani

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

50 years of service: Retirement home honors longtime employeeAfter five decades at Fredericka Manor, security supervisor Tom McKievick says helping residents still gives him purpose, friendship and something to look forward to every day.

Read more »

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Sam Altman are all talking about public ownership in AIOpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to discuss public ownership in AI companies — a meeting that highlighted the tension between AI powerhouses and policymakers.

Read more »

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Sam Altman are all talking about public ownership in AIOpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to discuss public ownership in AI companies — a meeting that highlighted the tension between AI powerhouses and policymakers.

Read more »

Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Sam Altman are all talking about public ownership in AIOpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met with Sen. Bernie Sanders to discuss public ownership in AI companies — a meeting that highlighted the tension between AI powerhouses and policymakers.

Read more »