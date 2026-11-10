Don’t Have 210 Spare GBs? ‘GTA VI’ Is Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (and the Xbox One) at Launch

'GTA 6' is officially 'the most pre-ordered title of all time on the Microsoft Store,' Xbox says.

Cloud Gaming at launch, and will be playable on both the current-generation consoles and the prior one . You read that right: Xbox One.is “the most pre-ordered title of all time on the Microsoft Store.

” The console-maker “encourage everyone to begin pre-loading as soon as possible to ensure you’re prepared for launch day. ”Grand Theft Auto VI will be playable on day one via Cloud Gaming at 1 a.m. ET. The game uses Xbox Series S graphics settings when cloud-streamed.

Also read Rockstar Games Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Preloading Dates for PS5 and Xbox

PlayStation players do not have this option, though the PlayStation 5 Pro will still provide the single-best playing experience possible. You’ll need one of those three devices — smart TVs, browsers and Fire sticks won’t cut it .

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Additionally, starting Wednesday, players in 29 supported markets can “buy cloud playtime to stream supported games without a Game Pass subscription,” per Xbox. Steve Buscemi Reveals Which Show He Refuses to Appear on: “I Don’t Care How Much You Paid Me”