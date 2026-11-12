Don't give Congressional far-left radicals a bullhorn they didn't win

'Now is the time for Democratic leaders to confront the long-term threat posed by the DSA and its far-left allies.'

The greatest danger facing Democrats after our historic electoral victory is that the radical Democratic Socialists of America and their allies will claim credit for a victory they did nothing to deliver, then use that false narrative to seize influence over our party and its future.

Preventing this will require decisive action. Democratic leaders must now isolate these extremists, minimize their influence, and prevent their radical agenda from defining the future of the Democratic Party. According to New York Times polling data, Democrats won an estimated 56 percent of the national House vote, compared with 43 percent for Republicans, representing a 15-point shift toward our party since 2024.

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The shift was 33 points among voters under 30, 29 points among Hispanics, 18 points among men, and 14 points among white voters without college degrees. This was a sweeping national backlash against Donald Trump and his administration, extending far beyond the Democratic Party's traditional base. Now look at where the DSA candidates won. All eight DSA-endorsed House winners, including six newly elected representatives, prevailed in reliably Democratic districts.

Not a single one flipped a competitive Republican-held seat. Their principal electoral achievement was winning Democratic primaries by mobilizing relatively small groups of highly motivated voters then prevailing in general elections where Democrats were already heavily favored.

Meanwhile, mainstream Democrats expanded our House majority by winning competitive districts and persuading voters who were not already committed to our party. The DSA's candidates benefited from the Democratic wave without in any way demonstrating that their ideology could win over the swing voters whose support determines control of Congress. Not only did the DSA candidates not contribute to the Democratic party’s success nationally, they very likely undermined it.

In Florida, for example, DSA member Angie Nixon defeated decorated Army veteran Alex Vindman in the Democratic Senate primary, then lost to Republican Ashley Moody by just 2.9 points amid a massive national Democratic wave. That narrow margin raises the distinct possibility that a more broadly appealing candidate like Vindman could have won the seat. Worse, the DSA's radical platform gave Republicans powerful ammunition against Democrats across the country.

The organization calls for abolishing the Senate, fundamentally restructuring the presidency and Supreme Court, phasing out police and prisons, and bringing major corporations under public ownership. Incoming Congresswoman Melat Kiros described the September 11 terrorist attacks as an inevitable consequence of American foreign policy. Incoming Congresswoman Darializa Avila Chevalier defended attending a controversial rally the day after the October 7 Hamas massacre and helped establish an organization that subsequently called for the “total eradication of Western civilization.

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” Republicans seized on these controversies to portray mainstream Democrats as extremists, a strategy that likely would have been far more damaging had the country not turned so decisively against Donald Trump. The incoming House will have eight DSA-endorsed representatives, alongside perhaps five additional members of the broader far-left coalition. But with Democrats on track for a majority approaching 85 seats in the House, our leadership will have the freedom to govern without depending on this relatively small faction.

That is a crucial difference from the narrow Republican majority in which a handful of Freedom Caucus members wielded enough leverage to hold their leadership hostage and ultimately remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy. A Democratic majority of roughly 260 seats would allow more than 40 members to break ranks on ordinary party-line votes without costing Democrats their majority.

On issues where bipartisan cooperation is possible, mainstream Democrats could also work with pragmatic Republicans such as David Joyce and members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. Now is the time for Democratic leaders to confront the long-term threat posed by the DSA and its far-left allies.

By concentrating on primaries in heavily Democratic districts, the DSA plan is to gain seats in Congress without demonstrating broad national support for their agenda, then use congressional visibility, media attention, and social media controversy to expand their influence. The organization's own “dirty break” strategy envisions using the Democratic ballot line to build an independent socialist political movement. Shame on us if we allow this to happen.

Hakeem Jeffries and the House Democratic leadership must deny DSA-backed extremists positions of influence, assign them the least consequential committees, limit their access to party resources and leadership opportunities, and make absolutely clear that their radical agenda will not become the Democratic Party's agenda. Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democratic leadership must take the same approach toward DSA-backed extremists in the Senate, including the incoming Michigan Senator, Abdul El-Sayed.

With commanding majorities in both the House and Senate, mainstream Democrats have the votes and flexibility to marginalize far-left extremists rather than allowing them to hijack our party. The American people delivered a powerful repudiation of Donald Trump's leadership and a demand for change. Democrats now have an extraordinary opportunity to respond with a positive, patriotic, common-sense agenda for national renewal that addresses the concerns of Americans across the political spectrum.

We must seize this opportunity to build a stronger, more prosperous, more inclusive America rather than allow a small and dangerous ideological faction to drag our party toward extremism. Our prospects for 2028 depend on understanding who delivered this victory, what those voters expect, and whose interests our party exists to serve.

Jamie Metzl served on the National Security Council under President Bill Clinton, at the State Department under Secretary Madeleine Albright, and on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Senator Joe Biden. He is a former Democratic congressional candidate in Missouri.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.after our historic electoral victory is that the radical Democratic Socialists of America and their allies will claim credit for a victory they did nothing to deliver, then use that false narrative to seize influence over our party and its future. Preventing this will require decisive action.

Democratic leaders must now isolate these extremists, minimize their influence, and prevent their radical agenda from defining the future of the Democratic Party.polling data, Democrats won an estimated 56 percent of the national House vote, compared with 43 percent for Republicans, representing a 15-point shift toward our party since 2024. The shift was 33 points among voters under 30, 29 points among Hispanics, 18 points among men, and 14 points among white voters without college degrees.

This was a sweeping national backlash against Donald Trump and his administration, extending far beyond the Democratic Party's traditional base. Now look at where the DSA candidates won. All eight DSA-endorsed House winners, including six newly elected representatives, prevailed in reliably Democratic districts. Not a single one flipped a competitive Republican-held seat.

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Their principal electoral achievement was winning Democratic primaries by mobilizing relatively small groups of highly motivated voters then prevailing in general elections where Democrats were already heavily favored. Meanwhile, mainstream Democrats expanded our House majority by winning competitive districts and persuading voters who were not already committed to our party.

The DSA's candidates benefited from the Democratic wave without in any way demonstrating that their ideology could win over the swing voters whose support determines control of Not only did the DSA candidates not contribute to the Democratic party’s success nationally, they very likely undermined it. In Florida, for example, DSA member Angie Nixon defeated decorated Army veteran Alex Vindman in the Democratic Senate primary, then lost to Republican Ashley Moody by just 2.9 points amid a massive national Democratic wave.

That narrow margin raises the distinct possibility that a more broadly appealing candidate like Vindman could have won the seat. Worse, the DSA's radical platform gave Republicans powerful ammunition against Democrats across the country. The organization calls for abolishing the Senate, fundamentally restructuring the presidency and Supreme Court, phasing out police and prisons, and bringing major corporations under public ownership. Incoming Congresswoman Melat Kiros described the September 11 terrorist attacks as an inevitable consequence of American foreign policy.

Incoming Congresswoman Darializa Avila Chevalier defended attending a controversial rally the day after the October 7 Hamas massacre and helped establish an organization that subsequently called for the “total eradication of Western civilization. ” Republicans seized on these controversies to portray mainstream Democrats as extremists, a strategy that likely would have been far more damaging had the country not turned so decisively against Donald Trump.

The incoming House will have eight DSA-endorsed representatives, alongside perhaps five additional members of the broader far-left coalition. But with Democrats on track for a majority approaching 85 seats in the House, our leadership will have the freedom to govern without depending on this relatively small faction. That is a crucial difference from the narrow Republican majority in which a handful of Freedom Caucus members wielded enough leverage to hold their leadership hostage and ultimately remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

A Democratic majority of roughly 260 seats would allow more than 40 members to break ranks on ordinary party-line votes without costing Democrats their majority. On issues where bipartisan cooperation is possible, mainstream Democrats could also work with pragmatic Republicans such as David Joyce and members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. Now is the time for Democratic leaders to confront the long-term threat posed by the DSA and its far-left allies.

By concentrating on primaries in heavily Democratic districts, the DSA plan is to gain seats in Congress without demonstrating broad national support for their agenda, then use congressional visibility, media attention, and social media controversy to expand their influence. The organization's own “dirty break” strategy envisions using the Democratic ballot line to build an independent socialist political movement. Shame on us if we allow this to happen.

Hakeem Jeffries and the House Democratic leadership must deny DSA-backed extremists positions of influence, assign them the least consequential committees, limit their access to party resources and leadership opportunities, and make absolutely clear that their radical agenda will not become the Democratic Party's agenda. Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democratic leadership must take the same approach toward DSA-backed extremists in the Senate, including the incoming Michigan Senator, Abdul El-Sayed.

With commanding majorities in both the House and Senate, mainstream Democrats have the votes and flexibility to marginalize far-left extremists rather than allowing them to hijack our party. The American people delivered a powerful repudiation of Donald Trump's leadership and a demand for change. Democrats now have an extraordinary opportunity to respond with a positive, patriotic, common-sense agenda for national renewal that addresses the concerns of Americans across the political spectrum.

We must seize this opportunity to build a stronger, more prosperous, more inclusive America rather than allow a small and dangerous ideological faction to drag our party toward extremism. Our prospects for 2028 depend on understanding who delivered this victory, what those voters expect, and whose interests our party exists to serve.

Jamie Metzl served on the National Security Council under President Bill Clinton, at the State Department under Secretary Madeleine Albright, and on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Senator Joe Biden. He is a former Democratic congressional candidate in Missouri.