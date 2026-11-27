“The concerning part is that if the largest retailer in the country cannot ensure its deals are genuine, that reveals plenty about the market.”

is one of the best parts about Thanksgiving — but while shoppers comb Amazon for Charlotte Tilbury dupes, they may be getting duped by “deals,” too.that outlines how Amazon bamboozled troves of consumers in 2024 and 2025 by claiming some items were “deals” when really, they were full-price buys.than usual, then slapping on a sale price so shoppers assumed they were getting a deal.

The advocacy group found that out of the over 350 deals examined, 9% were more expensive than the product’s lowest price in the previous 30 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The most shocking discovery in the report is that a ‘deal’ can cost you more,” Lindsey Owens, president and CEO of Groundwork Collaborative, told The Post. “Of the over 350 deals Amazon marketed on its own deals pages, about one in 10 cost more during the sale than they did in the weeks before it, averaging a 19% overcharge.