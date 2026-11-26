Sometimes the only way to get through the holiday is by leaning on each other, our faith, and the kindness of strangers.

’Tis the season to count your blessings. It’s easy to forget that when you’re trying to make your holiday like something out of a Hallmark movie.

But sometimes, it’s the smallest things that remind you what the season is supposed to be about. I got a lesson about this back in 2018. My husband and I had planned to spend Thanksgiving at a time-share with two of our best friends in Tucson, Ariz.

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Then we got some disturbing news during a doctor’s visit that had us seeking out second and third opinions. Somehow, we got my husband in front of a specialist, who tagged an overbooked surgeon. Luckily for us, he was willing to fit my husband in and immediately perform abdominal surgery on him at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore. Driving home afterward, he moaned in pain every time I hit a bump.