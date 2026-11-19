“I was really frustrated with what’s available because I didn’t really enjoy them. Most mocktails are essentially sparkling water.'

“I was really frustrated with what’s available because I didn’t really enjoy them. Most mocktails are essentially sparkling water.

" After working with CSU's food lab to gain experience, Summit Milone now experiments with flavors for her line of non-alcoholic drinks right in her kitchen. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.

Also read Don’t let AI rig our economy; ban surveillance pricing statewide

, the number of American adults reporting that they consume alcohol is the lowest in its nearly 90 years, falling to 54%. Yet people still like going out. For University of Denver MBA student Summit Milone, that disparity became an opportunity to add her own twist on the sober-drinking trend with her new Denver-made ready-to-drink line of NA cocktails — noVice.

“I saw a gap in the market for a product that fit into nightlife,” says Milone. “I was really frustrated with what’s available because I didn’t really enjoy them. Most mocktails are essentially sparkling water. ” She created noVice to offer something more, conducting extensive marketing research to determine how to design the flavor profile, carbonation and branding to fit a new generation.

Advertisement

Her goal was to create not just another nonalcoholic drink, but one designed for nightlife that is both healthy and hydrating. George Clooney’s New N/A Beer Shares Its Name With a Local Taphouse The noVice NA cocktails are made with a coconut water base, which can accomodate a number of flavors. Currently there’s just one — a Berry Hibiscus Margarita made with raspberry, blackberry, lime and hibiscus.

She plans to launch the Lycheetini in the coming months, and hopes to have four to five more over time. Also on tap is a line of premium mixers that she says will “disrupt the market with premium ingredients that people can feel good about. ”To achieve just the right taste, balance and color for each cocktail, Milone is working with Colorado State University food scientists.

She formulated her first recipe in CSU’s food lab kitchen, which also developed nutritional panels for her, and now is experimenting with flavors at home. The drink profiles — and names — are still a work in progress. The Berry Hibiscus Margarita, for instance, is a rich dark purple, with light carbonation that may look like a margarita, but doesn’t exactly taste like one .

“The overarching taste is good, but it doesn’t fit into a set flavor profile,” she says. NoVice’s FAQ suggests the Berry Hibiscus Margarita is more comparable to a cranberry vodka, and she says other feedback suggests that sangria might be a more fitting name.

“But the margarita is what we have right now, so we’re moving with it. Everyone enjoys it even if the name doesn’t fit. ” Milone is aiming for selling noVice at bars and venues instead retail. One of her earliest adopters, Wynkoop Brewing Company, started with one case and upped their order to five cases after less than a week on the menu.

Advertisement

A benefit to the ready-to-drink cans is the timing. Bar owners claim creating mocktails – from research and design to making them behind the bar –, making mocktails as pricey as cocktails. But popping open a can is much quicker and less costly than a menu’s mixed mocktail counterparts.

Wynkoop is offering noVice for $9, compared to their mocktails, which are $13 to $15. noVice is currently available at three downtown bars: Wynkoop, the downtown Cherry Cricket and Hayter’s & Co. as well as Redacted near DU and the Newman Center for Performing Arts. She anticipates expanding throughout the state in the upcoming years. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. has been a Renaissance Faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, the editor of a newspaper for the homeless: The Denver VOICE, and a grant writer. She now works in philanthropy and covers Denver’s restaurant scene.

She has slowly become a bit of a book fiend, volunteering for booky things, writing a booky blog, and studying for her master’s in booky management .