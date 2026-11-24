Young people anxious about their futures say they’re increasingly frustrated with their pro-AI parents. They’re worried it’s going to make holiday gatherings very tense.

’ after every single search I do,” says the 27-year-old social work student, who lives in North Carolina.

“I have deactivated The reasons behind her firm opposition to AI are multifold. She worries about the degradation of critical thinking and cognitive functioning, some AI leaders’ alignment with the Trump administration, and the environmental impact of data centers, particularly on the water supply in nonwhite communities. Her perspective is born of strong ideological convictions: “My anti-AI stance is very deeply ingrained in my anti-capitalist beliefs,” she says.

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Though her parents and siblings are more or less on the same page, the AI use among her extended family is “pervasive. ” She worries her aunt might be “bordering on AI psychosis. ” And one of her cousins, a new mother of twins, created her babies’ “entire feeding and sleeping schedule” using ChatGPT and has invested in an app that uses AI to run pediatric doctor assessments.

The stark difference in opinion between Sophie and her relatives can make for some pretty tense family gatherings—something she’s dreading going into Thanksgiving. The topic “comes up every time” they get together.

“I’m constantly anticipating frustration and being judged, being told that I am naive,” she says. AI has been the focus of many an argument in Sophie’s family in recent years. At a family get-together a couple of years ago, Sophie sent her résumé to her family members to get feedback, and the same cousin who uses ChatGPT for her babies’ meal schedule immediately fed the document to ChatGPT.

“She didn't ask for my consent to use my intellectual property to train large learning language models,” Sophie says, which started a “huge conflict. ” That cousin’s tech founder husband, she adds, asks snarky questions meant to poke holes in her stance, such as “Well, what about if it's a poor Black person in Africa using AI to create wealth for themselves?

” And though Sophie successfully convinced a different cousin to stop using ChatGPT, that cousin immediately switched over to Claude, which Sophie describes as “a total white-liberal move to pick the better-branded version of the same evil tool. ” Over the past decade, the US’ chaotic, increasingly polarized political climate has put American families to the test: Trump, immigration, Israel and Palestine, the war in Iran, abortion, and LGBTQ rights are just a few issues that have turned holidays into yelling matches and siblings into strangers.

This Thanksgiving, you might want to add AI to the list of topics to avoid bringing up around the table.

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“It's the latest generational beef,” says Matt Lundquist, a psychologist and the founder and clinical director of Tribeca Therapy in New York City. He has found that arguments over AI are on the rise—especially among families. Lundquist says the issue has “created a rupture,” even among people who are normally on the same page. This is the case for Lindsay, a 40-year-old romance novelist in Pennsylvania whose family is “very politically aligned.

” Before AI became a hot-button issue, Lindsay says, her family “never had a conversation where you have to be like, ‘Nobody bring up politics. Nobody bring up Israel. Nobody bring up Trump. ’” So she was surprised to find herself at odds with her uncle during Passover dinner when he began raving about what he believes are the wonders of ChatGPT.

As a professional writer, she was upset by her uncle's celebration of AI. Last year, Lindsay found out a book she wrote was used to train AI models.

“I was like, ‘Do you understand that ChatGPT is not a magical device? It is being created by pirating work from actual writers. ” She tried to convey the message that by using AI, “You're directly harming me. ” Her uncle was “befuddled” by her reaction and became “giggly and nervous.

” This seemed to be the first time he’d heard that AI is trained on the intellectual property of real people left uncredited and uncompensated.

“When I'm telling him this, I can see it's really not landing,” she says. “I can tell that he thinks this is a benevolent, harmless thing. ” Others in creative fields report running into similar arguments with older relatives, particularly those earlier in their careers. For John, a 20-year-old cinematography student in Chicago whose girlfriend works in animation, AI brings up fears around both his own career and the future of art.

He says his dad, a civil and chemical engineer who works in the chemical plant industry, holds AI to a high regard and uses it to offload some of the work of managing plants around the country, organizing data—which makes his job more manageable.

“It can get heated,” says John. “I'll say, ‘Oh, this is potentially taking away my job. ’ And his response will be like, ‘Well, I don't think that it'll get to that point. ’ But then I'll say, ‘Oh, it's already doing that.

’” From there, the discussion deteriorates: “Our positions are so ingrained,” he says.

“Folks under 30 are giving their parents shit about some of this stuff,” says Lundquist, who has found that anti-AI sentiment is resonant among young adults, particularly those new to the job market and who haven’t bought a home or raised children. This tracks with, which found that a majority of American adults under 30 describe themselves as more concerned than excited about AI—and 73 percent of the same group believe AI will result in fewer jobs.

Luke, a 23-year-old living in Toronto, says AI has become “the most debated topic in the household by far. ” Luke just completed a degree in sports media and is struggling to find an entry-level job.

Meanwhile, his dad, who has had a full career in computer science and web development, sees AI “as the next big step for every single person in the world. ” Debates over AI are “infecting all of our conversations,” Luke says. Last year, Luke remembers, at Canadian Thanksgiving, “what started off as just a discussion about my career and where I'm going next turned into a discussion about AI. ” “He wants what's best for me,” Luke says.

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He assumes his dad worries that taking an anti-AI stance could be “detrimental to my career and making a livelihood. ” In the family of Kaleigh, a 26-year-old living in Vermont and working toward a master’s degree in social work, disagreement about AI also falls along this parent-child fault line. The anti-AI stance of her and her younger brother is dismissed by her parents as “a young-person-exclusive take.

” When Kaleigh last returned to her parents’ house, her mother told her that ChatGPT had helped her redesign their backyard. This upset Kaleigh, as a close friend of hers is working toward a degree in landscape architecture.

“It's an art form,” Kaleigh says. “It feels so out of touch or annoying to me to have somebody that has actual money not want to pay somebody to do something creative just because it's easier to access with this data thing. ” Lundquist has found that many older adults are “clueless” about how real the threat of AI feels to younger relatives.

“I think if you own your second or third home with a 2.8 percent interest rate and you've already sent your kids to college, you're not worried about this stuff,” he says. “And so the fact that an AI bot can order your groceries for you is just kind of cool. ” His advice? Maybe avoid the topic altogether.

“If it’s done in the genuine spirit of connection, learning, and exchanging ideas, that’s great,” he says. “If it’s done in the spirit of ‘This is going to be the 2026 Thanksgiving throwdown,’ that’s probably not very fruitful. ”fighting about.

“When people are fighting about things like this, in reality they're probably fighting about other things,” he says. “The real beef is, ‘I’m mad about the pittance you and your generation have left for me. I’m mad about how the world seems to be not rewarding the kinds of things I anticipated it would and the things you anticipated it would as my parents. ’” Intergenerational fights about AI “hang on a desire to be understood,” he says.

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