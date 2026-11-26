Don’t be fooled by ‘gimmick’ Black Friday travel deals — how to spot a real bargain, and when to look
That half-off getaway could come with double the fine print — and a whole lot of baggage.
Unlike retailers hawking televisions and designer handbags, airlines don’t necessarily slash prices just because shoppers are primed to spend.
“Airlines aren’t like Best Buy or Target. The travelers they want are buying flights year-round,” Potter explained, noting that airfare prices fluctuate constantly rather than following a predictable holiday shopping calendar. In his experience covering Black Friday travel sales for eight years, there are typically only a few halfway decent deals among a sea of underwhelming promotions. NicoElNino – stock.adobe.comIs Travel Tuesday actually worth it?
Beyond the massive Black Friday pushes at sites like Priceline, the travel industry has its own shopping day: Travel Tuesday , which promises another shot at discounted flights, hotels and vacation packages after the Thanksgiving frenzy.
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