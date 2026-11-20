On the night of the Club Q mass shooting, the perpetrator was tackled to the ground by three patrons and held until police arrived. Tom James was one of those patrons.

COLORADO SPRINGS — When Tom James flipped a coin to decide if he would venture out of the house on a cold evening in Colorado Springs four years ago, he never thought he would witness a brutal attack on the community he loved.

He never thought he would be hailed as a hero afterwards, either.

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"I still stand by my belief that anyone can be a hero, anyone can do good," James told Denver7 on Thursday evening, as the sun was setting behind Pikes Peak. "I think people need heroes. People need to know that there's someone willing to stand up for them. ” James went to Club Q on that chilly Nov. night, which was a place where he felt welcomed and accepted as a bisexual man.

“It was actually the second gay bar I've ever been to in the U.S.," James said with a smile while standing outside of the now boarded-up business. On Nov. 19, 2022, a shooter who will not be identified by Denver7 within this article entered the LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs and opened fire on staff and patrons. Five people died and more than a dozen others were injured in the attack.

The five people who died were identified as Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. After pleading guilty to the murder and attempted murder charges, the perpetrator was sentenced in June of 2023 to five consecutive life sentences in the Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

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In addition, the judge issued 46 consecutive 48-year sentences — or 2,208 years — for the counts of first-degree attempted murder. READ MORE: All Club Q shooting coverage from Denver7 On the night of the incident, the shooter was tackled to the ground and held until police arrived by three patrons. James was one of the people who stopped the Club Q mass shooter four years ago, likely saving countless lives in the process.

Club Q Shooting 'Call me Tom': Hero who initially stopped Club Q shooter speaks one year later Colette Bordelon James called out for help, and Richard Fierro, who was there with his wife, daughter, and daughter's boyfriend Raymond Green Vance, rushed over to where James was wrestling with the shooter. The two, along with a transgender Black woman who James said prefers her privacy, restrained the shooter until police arrived.

James was shot once, and the bullet ricocheted off of a rib, exiting his chest. He suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs, but his mental health journey was more difficult than any physical recovery.

“After the shooting, it felt like every time I closed my eyes, I just saw that night again and again, and I just knew I couldn't operate like I used to," said James. In 2024, James said he left his career with the U.S. Navy due to the mental impacts of the mass shooting. He did not realize how serious his struggles were becoming and began filling the void he felt with alcohol.

“I'm still working through my drinking. Really, it's one day at a time," said James.

"I couldn't really go to anyone and tell people: I think my drinking has only gotten worse, and I'm worried I'm going to do something drastic. ” James had suicidal ideations over the last few years before finally reaching out to a friend for help, which he said was the most difficult step in his recovery.

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"I talked to one of my best friends on the East Coast, and I just told them straight up the truth. 'I'm not happy here. I'm hurting. I think I'm going to hurt myself some days.

' And they finally sat down and knocked some sense into me that I need to get some help," James said. Now, James said he is fully committed to therapy and working on his mental health. As someone who was widely considered a hero by the community, he hopes his story inspires others to reach out for support when they need it.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help, and you have never been a burden," James said. “It's okay to be tired, but we will need to pick ourselves up at some point and start moving again. ” At the Club Q memorial, James reflected on how the lives lost that night shaped his future.

"I think to myself, what am I doing? I'm thinking about giving up my life when these five souls here would have probably given anything to have seen another day. What does that say about me? And it makes me really reconsider my life.

I shouldn't just throw it away so haphazardly," James said, while looking at the memorial. He plans to move home to West Virginia soon, and started a fundraiser to help pay his debts and medical bills.

“This is for a fresh start to clear up debts and to kind of begin again," James said about the GoFundMe. "To help with my journey going back east to West Virginia, so I can just settle down and have a nice quiet life. " Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Colette Bordelon Denver7’s Colette Bordelon covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on crime, justice and politics.

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