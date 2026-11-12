Don Nolan Dies Saving Girlfriend Angie Webb in Woodinville Mobile Home Fire

Don Nolan died in a Woodinville mobile home fire after returning to save his girlfriend Angie Webb. The tragedy highlights his heroism and the loss felt by their family and ex-girlfriend Christy Stewart.

Don Nolan lost his life in an early morning mobile home fire in Woodinville on Monday, Snohomish County. The incident occurred when Nolan re-entered the burning structure to ensure his girlfriend, Angie Webb, was safely alerted and evacuated. While Webb managed to escape without injury, Nolan became trapped inside the developing blaze and did not survive.

The Core Details and Fire Origin

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the kitchen of the mobile home, spreading rapidly and separating Nolan and Webb into different rooms. Nolan initially woke Webb by shouting for her to evacuate and call 911. After ensuring she was conscious, he briefly stepped outside and pounded on the exterior walls to attract attention, but he returned inside to check on Webb.

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Upon re-entering the smoke-filled environment, Nolan became trapped, leading to his fatal outcome. The mobile home was owned by Christy Stewart, Nolan's ex-girlfriend, who was renting the property to him. Despite their romantic relationship ending, Stewart and Nolan remained close friends and continue to co-parent their 18-year-old daughter.

Stewart Honors Nolan as a Hero

Christy Stewart described Nolan as a hero who sacrificed his life to save Webb's. She stated that Nolan woke Webb up by shouting for her to get out and call 911. Without his intervention, Stewart believed neither individual would have survived the early morning emergency. She emphasized that Nolan's quick thinking and subsequent return to the home were the direct reasons Webb is alive today.

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Stewart expressed profound gratitude that Angie escaped, attributing Webb's survival entirely to Nolan's actions. She remarked that Nolan had a heart of gold and loved Webb deeply, which motivated him to ensure her safety above his own. The tragedy has left the family grieving, particularly their daughter who is experiencing her first significant loss of a father figure.

Impact on Survivors and Family

Angie Webb has since been released from the hospital following the incident. The community and family are left to process the sudden death of a beloved father and partner. Stewart noted that their daughter is heartbroken and has been taken in by Stewart for support during this difficult time.

The loss has deeply affected the small circle of family and friends involved. Christy Stewart highlighted the difficulty her daughter faces in coping with the death of her best friend and father. The event underscores the devastating human cost of accidental fires and the bravery displayed by Nolan in the face of danger.