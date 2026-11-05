Don Mancini Rejects Nicki Minaj AI Chucky Image Over Political Message

Chucky creator Don Mancini publicly disowned a viral AI image of the doll used by Nicki Minaj, clarifying the character's progressive political stance and rejecting conservative messaging.

Don Mancini has officially rejected an artificial intelligence-generated photograph featuring the horror icon Chucky that was shared by rapper Nicki Minaj on Election Day. The creator of the franchise stated that the image is an imposter and clarified the character's actual political alignments.

Mancini Denies Conservative Alignment

Minaj posted what appeared to be an AI-made picture of Chucky wearing a pink suit while staring at a phone with a "Vote Red" pin attached. This imagery aligned with her recent conservative messaging but contradicted the established lore of the doll. Mancini intervened immediately to dismantle the notion that the character could ever support MAGA material.

Also read 'Chucky' Creator Calls Out Nicki Minaj's AI 'Vote Red' Post

Creator Highlights Progressive Values

In a follow-up post on his own account, Mancini dismantled the idea that Chucky supports right-wing politics. He emphasized that the character protects dolls and is anti-ICE. He also noted that Chucky has a trans kid, which directly opposes the conservative narrative Minaj projected onto the image.

Blue Wave Statement and Visual Contrast

Mancini declared that Chucky is part of the blue wave that will wash away corruption. He contrasted this message with Minaj's pink styling by sharing an image of the doll sporting blue hair instead of red. He captioned the image as a direct rebuttal to Minaj, stating that no AI was involved in his version.

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History of Character Misuse

Minaj has previously borrowed Chucky's image for political commentary. In January, she used a picture of the doll while criticizing journalist Don Lemon over his reporting on anti-ICE protests. This incident marks another instance where the rapper utilized the horror icon for partisan expression.

Franchise Background and Future Plans

The Chucky TV series aired on SYFY and USA Network for three seasons between 2021 and 2024 before its cancellation in September 2024. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment released Cult of Chucky, the core continuity's most recent installment, in 2017. A new movie is currently in development to continue the chaotic adventures of the doll.