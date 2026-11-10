Don Leonard Says Leaders Warned of Living Hell Over Hakeem Jeffries Speaker Vote

Ohio Democrat Don Leonard says party leaders warned of a living hell if he opposes Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker, sparking progressive backlash.

Representative-elect Don Leonard, an Ohio Democrat who flipped a traditionally Republican seat in the midterm elections, said in a video posted to social media that senior party leaders warned of a 'living hell' if he opposes House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, in the race for House speaker. Jeffries has been seen as the favorite to become the next speaker, but not all Democrats are committed to backing him.

Leonard's comments have put a spotlight on a growing divide within the Democratic Party over how hard its leaders should push back against the second term of President Donald Trump. Leonard is among the incoming members of Congress who have declined to commit to supporting Jeffries for the speakership.

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What Don Leonard Said He Was Told by Leadership

Don Leonard said he met with senior members of the House on Monday to discuss the leadership vote. In an Instagram video, he said they told him in no uncertain terms that backing Jeffries would basically mean making his life a living hell in Washington for the next two years and ensuring he would lose his reelection bid in two years.

Leonard described the conversation as a stark moment. He said he had expected pressure of this kind, but that hearing it in person from colleagues who claimed to care about him was different. He said they expected him to wear the team jersey and act as a good team player.

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Leonard represents a district based around Columbus and southwestern Ohio suburbs that Trump won by 10 points in 2024. He said he would like to meet with Jeffries to discuss his constituents' priorities, which he said include a constitutional amendment to end Citizens United and an end to support for the Iran war and Israel. He said he and his team were 'searching our hearts' to find a way to reach Jeffries and help him become a better speaker.

Party Leaders and Critics Respond to the Allegation

Representative Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said during a press conference on Tuesday that he did not know which senior Democrats Leonard was referring to. Aguilar credited Jeffries with helping to build the Democratic majority, which he said outperformed predictions made by many pundits and reporters.

Aguilar said members can have ideas, interests, and requests along the way, but he insisted the outcome of the leadership vote is not in question. He said he would tell any member that he is voting for Jeffries and that there is no question Jeffries will be the next speaker.

The video also drew backlash from some progressive Democrats. Saikat Chakrabarti, a former congressional candidate and chief of staff to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wrote on X that Jeffries could hurt Leonard's electoral chances by withholding legislative priorities, and suggested that money could also be withheld in key races. Kyle Kulinski, host of Secular Talk, urged incoming Democrats to name the colleagues who were threatening them.

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Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who represented Georgia in Congress from 2021 to 2026, wrote on X that in both parties, freshman members are basically told to join the team or receive poor committee assignments and face primary challengers in their next election.

Why Party Leadership Influence Matters for Freshmen

Party leadership holds real leverage over newly elected lawmakers. Leadership has sway over committee assignments and reelection resources, which can be especially important for a Democrat running in a historically conservative district like Leonard's.

Leonard did not say who made the comments he described, and he did not elaborate on how his life in Washington would be made a living hell. Newsweek reached out to Jeffries' office and to Leonard's campaign for comment via email. Leonard isn't alone in remaining uncommitted to backing Jeffries, as the party grapples with what voters expect from Democrats after their midterm victory.