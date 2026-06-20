Don Lemon Points Finger at White House’s ‘Biggest Leaker’

The former CNN star speculated about who might be behind a string of flattering leaks from inside Trump’s administration.

The former CNN star speculated about who might be behind a string of flattering leaks from inside Trump’s administration. The former CNN anchor singled out Vice President JD Vance as the administration’s alleged “biggest leaker” during a discussion about a string of insider accounts that have repeatedly cast the veep as the voice of reason inside Donald Trump’s orbit.

, Lemon discussed reports that Trump has become increasingly frustrated by leaks from inside his administration, including details of a reported Situation Room “freakout” over the Jeffrey Epstein files. U.S. Vice President JD Vance holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. , U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee, a forthcoming book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which chronicles Trump’s second term and the power struggles unfolding behind the scenes.

He added that the perception was based on what “many people have said and according to some of the reporting. ”“Donald Trump could very well be one of the people who leaked to Maggie Haberman,” he said, suggesting the president sometimes reveals information without realizing it. Lemon cited reports around Trump’s decision-making on Iran, which portrayed Vance as one of the few senior officials voicing reservations about military action.

“Remember, the reporting was that J.D. Vance was the only one in the room who was against it,” Lemon said. The former CNN anchor also praised Haberman, calling her “the gold standard of reporters” and arguing her coverage of Trump has been accurate “since the very beginning. ”Win McNamee/Getty Images“They’re up against the government of the United States.

” He predicted Trump allies would argue some of the information was classified and attempt to identify and prosecute whoever leaked it.

“I think they’re up against the full Justice Department and there’s gonna be a big shakeup,” Lemon said. “So look out to see possibly some indictments coming for them. I hope it doesn’t happen, but that’s what I think. ”





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