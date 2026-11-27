The president’s eldest son celebrated Thanksgiving with some pearl-clutching.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 48, called out the streaming giant on X after it posted a steamy scene between two women. The clip ends on a tender note as the two female characters, Sophie O’Neil and Margo Banks, profess their love for each other.

Donald Trump Jr. on X Trump Jr.’s response, which has been viewed at least 5.6 million times on X, swiftly triggered a Streisand Effect as users brutally mocked him over his indignation.dropped on Thanksgiving Day. The story follows O’Neil, played by Snow, as she moves to a fictional Texas town and gets pulled into the dark world of Banks, played by Akerman.

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Both actresses appeared to ignore Trump Jr.’s outburst, focusing instead on promoting the show and their interview on the hit show, a writer on the show, took it upon himself to respond to Trump Jr.’s tantrum through his Instagram Stories. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.