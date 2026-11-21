Don Ermal Marsh, who led Marsh Supermarkets through decades of growth, died Tuesday. He became president in 1968 after his father died in a plane crash. Under his leadership, the chain expanded to 67 supermarkets, 34 LoBill groceries, eight O'Malia Food Markets, three Savin$ discount stores and 167 Village Pantry convenience stores. Marsh Supermarkets was the first grocery store in the world to use a UPC barcode scanner on June 26, 1974. Shareholders sold the family business to Sun Capital Partners in 2006 and Marsh was removed as president. A federal jury found him liable for fraud and breach of contract in 2013 after he spent company funds on personal expenses. Marsh Supermarkets filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 and closed its remaining stores later that summer. He is survived by his wife Marilyn L. Faust Marsh and five children including Don Marsh Jr

Don Ermal Marsh, who led his family’s Indiana grocery business through decades of growth, died Tuesday, according toMarsh became president of Marsh Supermarkets in February 1968 after graduating from Michigan State University.

His father, Ermal, died in a plane crash as Marsh was preparing to begin his junior year there. Under Marsh, the company expanded to include 67 major supermarkets, 34 LoBill groceries, eight O’Malia Food Markets, three Savin$ discount grocery stores and 167 Village Pantry convenience stores.

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Marsh Supermarkets remains best known as the first grocery store in the world to use a UPC barcode scanner on June 26, 1974, whenMarsh businesses also included Crystal Catering, Primo Banquet Catering and Conference Centers, Floral Fashions, McNamara Florist, and Enflora Flowers for Business. Former Marsh shoppers may recall gaining rewards through the Fresh Idea card. Introduced in early 1994, it gave shoppers instant checkout discounts, future coupons, and partner perks.

“We value you” was long-running, customer-focused slogan used across advertising and company materials. Shareholders agreed in September 2006 to sell the publicly traded family business to Sun Capital Partners, and Marsh was removed as its president. A federal jury in February 2013 found Marsh liable for fraud and breach of his employment contract after he was accused of spending more than $3 million in company funds on personal expenses from 1999 to 2006.

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The expenses, revealed during the trial, included support for a number of mistresses, a New York City apartment, five vacation homes, and a chauffeur who was paid $90,000 a year. The jury ordered him to pay Marsh Supermarkets $2.2 million in restitution. Marsh Supermarkets filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 after struggling with debt following the buyout and competition from rivals. It closed its remaining stores later that summer, ending an 86-year run.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn L. Faust Marsh; five children, Don Marsh Jr. , Arthur Marsh , David Marsh , Anne Heerens and Alex Marsh ; his brother, Bill Marsh ; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation was scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, 740 E. 86th St. in Indianapolis. A funeral service was scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. A reception will follow at the church.