Don Callis Family Wins Blood and Guts at AEW Full Gear 2024

Don Callis Family defeats Death Riders in violent Blood and Guts match. AEW Full Gear highlights include Bandido's Texas Death stipulation and new alliances forming.

All Elite Wrestling concluded its Full Gear pay-per-view event with a decisive victory for the Don Callis Family in the main event Blood and Guts match. The faction defeated the Death Riders in a brutal contest that featured excessive violence and strategic interference from manager Don Callis. The match took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, setting the tone for a card defined by escalating feuds and physical consequences.

Don Callis Family Dominates Men's War

The Don Callis Family secured the win by outlasting the Death Riders, who had brought weapons including chairs, a trash can, tacks, and Darby Allin's explosive backpack to the ring. Don Callis provided the team with a screwdriver, which was used during the closing moments of the match to gain a significant advantage. Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada were among the key competitors, with Okada utilizing a leaf blower to clear tacks from the ring floor in a display of unique battlefield logistics.

Also read AEW Blood and Guts 2024: Ospreay vs Don Callis Family Live Tonight

Women's Match Features Violent Submission

Before the main event, the women's Blood and Guts match concluded with the Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, Nightingale, and Aminata victorious. The winning team secured their advantage through a series of high-impact moves, including Hayter putting Bayne through a barbed-wire table and Windsor performing the same maneuver on Kross. Statlander executed a senton, while Cameron avoided a black mist attack and caught Hart in a single-leg crab. Statlander then pulled barbed wire across Hart's mouth, forcing her to submit and ending the contest.

Bandido Escalates Title Fight to Texas Death

In a major development for the Full Gear card, Bandido turned the Trios Title match into a Texas Death match. The stipulation was agreed upon by Bandido, creating a stronger escalation that grew naturally from the ongoing feud rather than being mandated by a committee. This change added significant stakes to the championship contest, ensuring that the outcome would determine the career trajectory of the participants involved in the trilogy of battles.

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Adam Copeland Yields Before Wardlow Assault

A major spot occurred when Adam Copeland surrendered to Wardlow, allowing the powerhouse to launch Darby Allin off the top of the cage. This moment shifted the momentum heavily in favor of the side aligned with Wardlow, showcasing the sheer physical disparity between the competitors. The sequence served as a pivotal turning point in the match, demonstrating the lethal potential of the Death Riders' heavy-hitting assets when coordinated effectively.

Jon Moxley Forms Unstable Alliances

Jon Moxley disrupted the traditional structure by admitting he needed help from The Conglomeration to stand with the Death Riders. He challenged a faction member to fight immediately, questioning their fear levels before a physical altercation ensued. Moxley ducked a roundhouse kick and struck with the AEW Women's World Championship, driving her into the cage steps. This segment highlighted the chaotic political landscape of the roster, where alliances shift rapidly and violence is used as a primary negotiation tool.

Fan Reaction and Future Implications

Jon Moxley cited fan belief as a primary reason for his continued fighting, stating that the support made the AEW National Championship one of his career's greatest accomplishments. He confirmed that Andrade will defend the title against a challenger, signaling a brief but sincere reset in the championship picture. This development allows the promotion to address the weight of the title before the next major violent encounter, maintaining narrative balance between spectacle and sport.