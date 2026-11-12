Domino Venue Brooklyn April 2027 Opening Details

Domino opens April 2027 in Brooklyn at The Refinery at Domino. tvg Hospitality and partners announce a 750-capacity venue supporting artists and community with no merch cuts.

Domino, a newly announced all-ages creative hub and music venue in Brooklyn, is scheduled to open its doors to the public in April 2027. The venue officially launched its timeline on Thursday, November 12, marking a significant development for the local arts scene. Located on the historic Williamsburg waterfront, the space will occupy the grounds of the former Domino Sugar Refinery, now rebranded as The Refinery at Domino.

Venue Capacity and Programming Scope

Domino will operate as a 750-capacity facility designed to host a diverse array of live events. The programming slate includes concerts, club nights, comedy shows, film screenings, and live podcast tapings. Additionally, the venue aims to support the artistic process through artist rehearsals, recording sessions, and educational programs.

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The space will also facilitate collaborations with local cultural organizations and nonprofits. By integrating these community-focused initiatives, the venue intends to serve as more than just a performance hall, but as a resource for creative development. Fashion and art events are also part of the planned event schedule, reflecting a broad commitment to the arts.

Development Partners and Leadership Vision

The project is a joint venture between tvg Hospitality, Emerson Hospitality, and Two Trees Management. tvg Hospitality was founded by Lovett, who expressed a personal connection to the location. Lovett stated that Williamsburg was his introduction to New York City, a sentiment shared by many artists and musicians two decades ago.

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Lovett emphasized that while the neighborhood has changed enormously since then, the search for community remains constant. He described Domino as an opportunity to carry on the tradition of providing spaces where artists can develop ideas and audiences can discover new talent. The goal is to ensure that neighbors feel a sense of belonging within the venue.

Artist Support and Community Governance

A standout policy of Domino is its commitment to not take a cut of artists' merchandise sales. This decision addresses a contentious issue that has emerged in the live music industry in recent years, prioritizing artist revenue over venue profit on goods. To further ensure community alignment, the venue will establish a cultural board.

This board will be composed of New Yorkers from diverse industries and backgrounds. Members will meet on a quarterly basis to review programming, champion emerging talent, and offer impartial recommendations on behalf of the neighborhood. The board's role is to broaden the types of genres, scenes, and audiences the venue caters to, keeping programming rooted in cultural goals.

Historic Context and Future Operations

The Refinery served as the heart of Williamsburg's industrial waterfront for more than a century. CEO of Two Trees Management stated that preserving this history while creating something new has been central to their vision. They believe arts, music, and creative spaces are essential to the neighborhood's vibrancy.

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Domino has joined the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to support the broader ecosystem of independent live music spaces. For ticketing, the venue will utilize DICE, a platform that allows for a more direct connection between fans and events. This operational choice aligns with the venue's goal of adding a new dimension to the cultural life of the neighborhood while respecting its industrial past.