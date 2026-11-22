Barlow totaled 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and four rebounds in 11 minutes after missing the Sixers’ first 16 games and the preseason with a back issue.

Dominick Barlow broke into the open floor, then elevated to throw down an alley-oop pass from LeBron James . In a 76ers’ 132-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that was shakier than it should have been Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Barlow’s season debut was described as “excellent” by coach Nick Nurse and “fantastic” by star teammate Joel Embiid .

The 23-year-old demonstrated the traits that make Barlow an ideal complementary player on this roster loaded with stars, totaling 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and four rebounds in 11 minutes after missing the Sixers’ first 16 games and the preseason with a back issue.

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“I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Barlow said of his first game back. “I feel like I can impact winning. ” The contributions certainly topped Barlow’s “miserable” last several weeks, watching the new-look Sixers get off to a hot start without him. The 6-foot-9, 224-pounder described his back issue as an “overuse” injury, following a diligent summer working on his three-point shot and adding strength to jostle inside with bigger counterparts.

Today, Barlow is an athletic and active reserve option at power forward after starting 59 games at that position last season. He is also available to play small-ball center while the Sixers remain shorthanded there without Adem Bona and Ariel Hukporti . Barlow acknowledged some rust in his first game action since mid-May. After entering late in the opening quarter, the first pass he received from James went through his hands.

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Barlow had “no legs” while airballing his first shot from beyond the arc. And though he is expected to be a versatile defender, he said he felt the most out of sorts on that end of the floor Saturday because the bulk of his contact work in preparation had come against coaches.

“ do a tremendous job of being in shape,” Barlow said of those staffers. “But it’s a little bit different when Tyler Herro’s trying to come down and score 50. ” More comfort emerged for Barlow in the second half. He sank a three-pointer from the right corner, leaning on the confidence that he has “worked too hard to not shoot the ball when I’m open.

” He twice finished inside, including on an old-fashioned three-point play that gave the Sixers a 106-96 lead early in the fourth quarter. Barlow believed his best skill on Saturday was his cutting. He had previously displayed a knack for finding open space while playing off Embiid last season, when he turned a two-way contract into a standard deal and averaged a career-high 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Saturday marked Barlow’s first chance to build similar cohesion with James, who assisted on three of Barlow’s five buckets despite playing “zero minutes and zero seconds” together during training camp, Barlow said. With opposing defenses expected to key in on the Sixers’ star scorers, Barlow envisions opportunities to “thrive” with that off-ball movement.

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“He’ll find you,” Barlow said of James. “ … And just playing with energy. Stuff that I do well, I think, complements things that make him an all-time great. ” The midsection wrap that Barlow removed in the postgame locker room was a reminder of the extra treatment and monitoring he will receive while re-acclimating himself.

He has worked with the training staff to strengthen his core and ensure the back “doesn’t become an issue again. ” He also looks forward to accumulating more game reps, and further building on-court chemistry with new and returning Sixers teammates. But after a “miserable” wait for his season debut, Saturday’s performance was a positive initial step. “It was what I’ve been looking forward to,” Barlow said.